The Bikeriders is a 2023 crime thriller film which follows the rise of a Midwestern motorcycle club through the lives of its members. The highly anticipated movie features a brilliant starcast and is a must-watch if you interested in the history of the biker counterculture. Based on the photo-book of the same name by Danny Lyon, the flick follows the story of a motorcycle club as they navigate the changing landscape of 1960s America. The Bikeriders Trailer: Austin Butler, Jodie Comer and Tom Hardy Lead Motorcycle Gang Drama (Watch Video).

Cast - Helmed by Jeff Nichols, The Bikeriders stars Austin Butler, Jodie Comer, Tom Hardy as the leads. The film also features Michael Shannon, Mike Faist and Norman Reedus in important roles.

Plot - Tom Hardy and Austin Butler’s The Bikeriders revolves around a Midwestern motorcycle club, a group of outsiders, who are united by good times, rumbling bikes and respect for their steady leader.

Watch The Bikeriders Trailer:

Release Date - The Bikeriders starring Austin Butler, Jodie Comer, Tom Hardy is all set to arrive in theatres on December 1, 2023.

Runtime and Certification - The Bikeriders has been rated ‘R’ (contains adult material) whereas the film is 1 hour 56 minutes long.

