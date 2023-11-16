The sixth and final season of The Crown released on Netflix today (Nov 16). The story of the show follows the life and reign of Queen Elizabeth II. While the first four episodes of The Crown Season 6 arrived on OTT today, the remaining six will be releasing on December 14 2023. Starring Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, Jonathan Pryce as Duke of Edinburgh, Meg Bellamy as Kate Middleton, Elizabeth Debicki as Diana, Princess of Wales among others. Now, early reviews of The Crown are out and they look mixed. Check out review roundup of the show below. The Crown Season 6 Part 1 Trailer: Elizabeth Debicki's Netflix Drama Series Shows The Rise and Fallout Of Princess Diana (Watch Video).

BBC: "There is clumsiness throughout, though, including the ongoing stark contrast between Diana's sun-bathed days and the dark wood and shadows inside Buckingham Palace. A paparazzo who photographs Diana says of his profession "You have to be like hunters, killers", one more winking, leaden invitation to fill in the blank."

The Guardian: "The emotion it does manage to elicit comes simply from the power of small moments – which at least have the sense to fade to silence – such as seeing the boys being told by Charles of their mother’s death, or Harry writing the “Mummy” card that will sit atop the coffin. But even this is little more than voyeurism." The Crown Season 5: Meet the New Prince Charles and Princess Diana From the Series.

Watch The Crown Season 6 Trailer:

Variety: "Highly focused, the season moves swiftly through the summer days of 1997 with a pace that forces viewers, despite knowing what’s coming, to hold their breath. The thunderous series presents two differing portraits. One is a depiction of Diana attempting to cultivate a life of freedom while being entirely fishbowled and relentlessly hounded by the press."

Mashable: "But there's an uncomfortable truth hiding within these episodes. Essentially, The Crown does what every photographer in the world was trying to do: put you inside the yacht, inside the car. The Crown's decision to put the audience up close with Diana and Dodi that night, through every tiny moment until their last, stays true to the point of the series — recreating historic moments in the lives of the royal family.

