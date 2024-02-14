On Valentine's Day, Marvel Studios showered fans with love, revealing the official cast and release date for the highly anticipated The Fantastic Four reboot. Ditching the usual teaser, the studio released a charming Valentine's card featuring the film's heroes - Pedro Pascal as Mr Fantastic (Reed Richards), Vanessa Kirby as Invisible Woman (Susan Storm), Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing (Benjamin Grimm and Joseph Quinn as Human Torch (Johnny Storm). Mark your calendars, as The Fantastic Four will assemble on July 25, 2025! Now that we know who's playing Marvel's First Family, here's where you might recognize these talented actors from their previous roles. The Fantastic Four Revealed! Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, Ebon Moss-Bachrach Confirmed for Marvel Superhero Movie; Check Out 'Valentine's Day' Poster.

Pedro Pascal as Mr Fantastic

Pedro Pascal has carved a diverse and exciting career before joining The Fantastic Four family. While he may be best known as the stoic bounty hunter in The Mandalorian, his resume boasts a range of captivating characters. He stole the show as the charismatic and vengeful Oberyn Martell in Game of Thrones. In the gritty world of Narcos, he embodied the determined DEA agent Javier Peña, showcasing his dramatic chops. He delivered captivating performances in films like Kingsman: The Golden Circle, The Last of Us and Wonder Woman 1984.

Vanessa Kirby as Invisible Woman

Vanessa Kirby carved her path before suiting up as the Invisible Woman. She garnered global acclaim with her Emmy-winning portrayal of Princess Margaret in The Crown, showcasing both vulnerability and fiery spirit. On the big screen, she captivated audiences as the enigmatic White Widow in Mission: Impossible - Fallout. Kirby also delivered nuanced performances in critically acclaimed independent films like Queen & Country and Pieces of a Woman, highlighting her dramatic range. Fantastic Four: Director Matt Shakman Confirms Pedro Pascal is Reed Richards aka Mr Fantastic in Upcoming MCU Film!

Joseph Quinn as Human Torch

Before stepping into the fiery shoes of Human Torch, Joseph Quinn built his acting chops through diverse roles. He gained initial recognition in BBC series like Dickensian and Howards End, then transitioned to historical drama in the miniseries Les Misérables. Quinn captivated audiences with his nuanced portrayal of Arthur Havisham in Wish List. He even made a brief but memorable appearance in Game of Thrones as Stark soldier Koner. However, it was his breakout role as Eddie Munson in Stranger Things Season 4 that catapulted him to international fame.

Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing

Before joining the Fantastic Four, Ebon Moss-Bachrach earned acclaim for his role as Richie in the critically acclaimed series The Bear, winning an Emmy and garnering a Golden Globe nomination. He also made his mark in the Star Wars universe with a role in the first season of Andor.

