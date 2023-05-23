The road to the release of The Flash has been, well, controversial to say the least. From Ezra Miller’s various problems to the film itself being divisive even before release among DC fans, there certainly were a lot of fans who were cautious about the film. However, it looks like they can actually lower their caution and be excited for the film as The Flash has been receiving some pretty rave early reactions. The Flash Review: Early Reactions Call Ezra Miller's DC Film 'Tremendous', Say It's 'One of the Best Superhero Movies Ever'.

Early reactions for the movie have promised a multiversal story to us that will definitely be packing in a bunch of surprises. From some iconic cameos to having a highly emotional story, it definitely looks like the movie might just live up to the hype. So, let’s take a look at five of the plot reveals (and some potential spoilers) we got from some of the early reactions to the movie.

Honors DC Lore of the Past

BELIEVE THE HYPE! Christopher Nolan movies aside, #TheFlashMovie is the GREATEST DC movie of the last 30 years that belongs in the same conversation as SUPERMAN 78 and BATMAN 89. The movie breaks incredible new ground in superhero cinema & honors DC lore of years past. #TheFlash pic.twitter.com/zGkhpfjlsl — Umberto Gonzalez (@elmayimbe) April 26, 2023

Where there is Flash, there is time-travel and it looks like the film might be honoring DC lore of the past in some way, as it was teased by early reactions. We know the climax of the film is set to take place during the Kryptonian invasion of Earth from Man of Steel, and even with Michael Keaton returning, we can definitely expect some stuff to go down.

It is Very Much a Flash Film

For anyone worried about it being a Batman-centric film, it was not. The film goes deep into Barry and his story and it’s one hell of an emotional ride at that. The Batmen do shine through when they are up though and both Affleck and Keaton deliver top tier performances. — Wes Greer: Comics the Gathering (@wes_greer) May 23, 2023

With there being heroes like Supergirl, two different Batmans and more in The Flash, many were worried that the film might not just feel like a Barry Allen movie, but it looks like that’s not the case. Many who got to see the film early are stating that it is very much a “Barry Allen movie.”

An Emotional Story

DC’s #TheFlash is TREMENDOUS! Forget DC, it is without a doubt among the best superhero films ever made. An all-timer. Inventive storytelling, FANTASTIC action sequences, great cast. SO MANY nerdy details. I’m in tears at the end. Everything you want from a superhero film & more pic.twitter.com/xYSn0zuXMm — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) April 26, 2023

It looks like The Flash is set to have a highly emotional story as well. Many are teasing a climax that will definitely tug at your heartstrings and that Barry Allen’s journey in the movie is quite heartwarming. With the trailers seeing him travel back to the past to save his mom, you can bet that there are going to be some people teared up in the the

Brings the DCEU to a Close

The DCEU, my comfort franchise, may be ending soon, I feel hurt. But I can live happy, knowing that these characters are forever, somewhere in time. — AJ | 🏳️‍🌈 (@AjepArts) May 23, 2023

The DCEU as a franchise has been messy since its inception. With there not being a clear idea and the overall reception being muddled, it definitely looked like The Flash was set to course correct the wrongs of the past, and it looks like the film is successful in it.

Superhero Cameos

anyway, insane cameo btw i rate the flash: the flashening: part i of james gunn’s DCU (darvel cinematic universe) 10000000000000/10 favorite ever DC film. also, barry was very fuckable throughout and uh… some scenes had me want to get a magnifying glass let us say that — judas ⚡️ (@bloodtroth) May 23, 2023

It looks like The Flash will also be packing in a heap of cameos. Many have teased that some heroes of the past do appear in the movie, and its not just Michael Keaton’s Batman here. Whatever it may be, The Flash is definitely shaping up to be a love letter for DC. The Flash Trailer 2: Ezra Miller's Barry Allen Breaks the Universe In New Look at the Upcoming DC Film (Watch Video).

By the sounds of it, The Flash definitely looks to be promising. Here is hoping the film lives up to the hype for others. The movie releases in theatres on June 16, 2023.

