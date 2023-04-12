The first trailer of The Marvels, starring Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris and Iman Vellani, dropped a few hours back and it has elicited quite a mixed response from fans. Many are happy with the cheery and fun nature of the trailer, while others are underwhelmed by the lack of novelty in the trailer with some even saying that it looks more of a Disney+ offering. However, there is one common sore point for both camps and that's the presence of Indian actor Mohan Kapur in the trailer. The Marvels Teaser Trailer Out! Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani Starrer To Arrive in Theatres on November 10 (Watch Video).

Mohan Kapur had played Ms Marvel aka Kamala Khan's father in the Disney+ series, and was considered as one of the bright spots of the show. He is reprising the same character in The Marvels as well, along with Zenobia Shroff and Saagar Shaikh who played Kamala's mother and brother respectively in the series. However, between Ms Marvel's release and the production of The Marvels, Mohan Kapur was rocked by a serious allegation of sexual harassment of a minor.

A Twitter user had laid #MeToo allegations against the actor, who rose to fame being the host of Zee TV's once popular game show Saanp Seedi, claiming he had tried to groom her and had asked to send her nudes. When the tweets went viral and publications picked up the claim, Mohan Kapur put his Twitter account on private access and went on a silent mode. Ms Marvel Actor Mohan Kapur Accused of Sexually Harassing a Minor and Sending Her 'D*ck Pics'; Survivor Shares Her Alleged #MeToo Story on Twitter.

While the allegations against the actor are yet to be proven, the Marvel fans wanted him to be out of the franchise when they went viral. Which is why many are annoyed to see Mohan Kapur in the trailer of The Marvels, though the film had already canned his portions before the allegations came out. Now the fans, calling him the 'worst' part of the trailer, want them to either recast the actor in future movies and series, or if possible, remove his portions altogether.

Check Out the Reactions:

'Safe From Him'

I know they couldn’t recast & reshoot Mohan Kapur but I hope Marvel seriously never brings him back & recast him after him being accused of sexual harassing a 15 year old You need to make sure Iman, the cast, & young female fans are safe from him https://t.co/bLBepiPwqj — Nicholas (@NicholasJLevi) April 11, 2023

'So F**king Pathetic'

So #TheMarvels trailer looks great, until this? What the fuck are we doing @MarvelStudios? This dude sent nudes to a 15 year old, and then had plans to marry her. In what world does that not warrant a write-out/recast? That’s so fucking pathetic. pic.twitter.com/oQ0xUDV9Pa — Adam (Warlock) 🔶 (@adamblevins_) April 11, 2023

'I Hate Seeing Mohan Kapur's Face in It'

The marvels trailer is the same footage as d23 so there’s nothing to say really except i hate seeing mohan kapur’s face in it — fatima (@visionwestwood) April 11, 2023

'How Was He Not Fired From This Movie'

Had no idea what the issue was with Mohan Kapur, then I googled him and… Jesus fucking christ how was he not fired from this movie https://t.co/jr6ZdsL5PJ — Orbonom (@Orbonom) April 11, 2023

'Wish They'd Recast Kamala's Dad'

I forgot she was doing it, this does look fun. However I do wish they’d recast Kamala’s dad after the accusations against Mohan Kapur. — Sarah Miles (@SarahJoSmiley) April 11, 2023

'Now We Can Have This Larger Conversation'

I actually wasn't even -aware- of the Mohan Kapur of it all until you brought it to everyone's attention again(somehow it wasn't on my radar, which surprises me) so in a sense I'm "glad" (note the quotes) because now we can have this larger conversation! — Nicole "Life in Plastic Is Fantastic" Drum (@lifeinpolaroid) April 11, 2023

Watch the Marvels Trailer here:

The Marvels, directed by Nia DaCosta, acts as a sequel to 2019's Captain Marvel movie, as well as Ms Marvel and WandaVision series. The movie, scheduled to release in November 2023, also stars Samuel L Jackson, Zawe Ashton and Park Seo-joon.

