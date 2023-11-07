As is the case with many of today's Marvel movies, Nia DaCosta's The Marvels has unfortunately fallen victim to leaks. The post-credit scene for this upcoming Marvel film, scheduled for release on November 10, has surfaced online and found its way onto social media platforms, including Reddit. Cam-print footage of the scene has been discovered on these platforms, teasing a significant cameo of a character previously established in the MCU. The Marvels Advance Ticket Sales: Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris and Iman Vellani's Movie to Have Lowest Opening Weekend for MCU Film at Box Office - Reports.

MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD - According to some reports, The Marvels is expected to feature only one post-credit scene, which has now been leaked before its official release. This scene showcases Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan, also known as Ms Marvel, meeting Kate Bishop, portrayed by Hailee Steinfeld, last seen in the series Hawkeye. Without delving into further details, this sequence hints at the anticipated Young Avengers storyline in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Interestingly, the details of the scene were already leaked on Reddit months before, and leaked sequence confirms the cameo.

The final trailer of The Marvels also confirms another cameo: Valkyrie, portrayed by Tessa Thompson. The Marvels: Park Seo-joon's Role in Brie Larson's Marvel Film LEAKED? Here's What We Know!

Watch the Final Trailer of The Marvels:

The Marvels serves as a direct sequel to the 2019 film Captain Marvel and the 2022 mini-series Ms Marvel, while continuing the events of the 2021 series WandaVision. The movie stars Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, and Iman Vellani in leading roles, with Samuel L Jackson reprising his role as Nick Fury from previous MCU projects. The ensemble cast includes Zawe Ashton, Park Seo-joon, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, and Saagar Shaikh.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 07, 2023 08:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).