Tom Cruise blasted on his crew members for not following Covid-19 protocols and he did it for a reason. We have seen many shoots halt because of Covid-19 and there seem to be no end to this misery. After Mission Impossible 7, the shoot for Jennifer Aniston's show The Morning Show season 2 has come to a stop after a member on the set tested positive for the novel coronavirus. It had only been a few weeks since the team has started shooting for the second season of the show. The Morning Show Teaser: Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell Come Together for This Newsroom Drama.

According to reports in E!, the team cancelled its night shoot scheduled for Thursday after the news came in about the crew members. It is being reported that anyone who came in contact with the COVID-19 patient is now self-isolating for precautionary measures. The second round of testing reportedly took place on Friday. The crew wanted to rule out the possibility of a false positive if any were there.

Jennifer or co-star Reese Witherspoon are said to have made no contact with the patients and hence there is a lower possibility of them contracting the virus. The shoot for the new season began in October after it was shut in March due to the pandemic. It was reported that the new season will be including the theme of the pandemic into the script as well. Apple Earns 3 Golden Globe Nominations for 'The Morning Show'.

Along with Jennifer and Reese, we will also see Steve Carell return for the news season. The second season will also see stars like Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Bel Powley, Karen Pittman and Desean Terry reprising their roles from season one for The Morning Show season 2. Julianna Margulies, Greta Lee, Ruairi O'Connor and guest star Hasan Minhaj have been roped in for pivotal roles in the second season.

