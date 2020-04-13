The Suicide Squad Release to Get Delayed, Courtesy the Coronavirus Pandemic? Director James Gunn Gives an Update

James Gunn (Photo Credits: Instagram)

James Gunn is pretty excited about directing DC's The Suicide Squad and honestly, we can't wait to see his take on those freaky characters. And especially with a star cast as huge as that, we are super thrilled to see how he wreaks havoc with them coming together under one roof. However, the coronavirus situation around the globe has disrupted the Hollywood schedule and some 2020 releases have already been pushed to 2021. With shootings being halted and theatres being asked to remain shut down, there's nothing much they can do but wait for things to get back to normal. James Gunn Reveals This Sequence in Guardians of the Galaxy Was a Nightmare to Shoot - Here's Why!

After Marvel presented a completely new slate of its releases, pushing all of its releases by over a year, industry whispers suggested if DC would follow its suit. However, seems like things are well-planned in their house, especially with James Gunn's The Suicide Squad. When a twitter user recently questioned the director if his movie could get pushed amid the COVID-19 scenario, Gunn's reply, fortunately, wasn't affirmative. "Right now there’s no reason for #TheSuicideSquad release date to move. We are on or ahead of schedule. We were extremely fortunate to wrap shooting & set up editing from our homes (due to a post-production team & studio with foresight) before the quarantine)." he tweeted while answering the query.

Right now there’s no reason for #TheSuicideSquad release date to move. We are on or ahead of schedule. We were extremely fortunate to wrap shooting & set up editing from our homes (due to a post production team & studio with foresight) before quarantine. https://t.co/URRFXX58r3 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 12, 2020

And should we expect him to release the first look of his squad any time soon? "I wish we were but, as you might imagine, although editing #TheSuicideSquad has been pretty smooth in the time of quarantine (I’m working on the cut right now), there are a lot of other factors slowed - some of those related to releasing images, trailers, etc," he explained. So yes, the release date of this reboot/sequel still remains August 6, 2021. James Gunn Picks a Marvel Character He'd Like to Quarantine With and We Think It's a Brilliant Choice.

I wish we were but, as you might imagine, although editing #TheSuicideSquad has been pretty smooth in the time of quarantine (I’m working on the cut right now), there are a lot of other factors slowed - some of those related to releasing images, trailers, etc. https://t.co/Mk64ax3fUu — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 12, 2020

Right now the plans with Vol 3 are also exactly the same as they were before coronavirus. https://t.co/cVHe31gtPQ — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 12, 2020

Gunn also revealed that the release date of Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 remains unchanged. "Right now the plans with Vol 3 are also exactly the same as they were before coronavirus." Let's not expect a delay in its release either.