Sacha Baron Cohen in The Trial of The Chicago 7

One of the best films of the year came out last week on Netflix. Aaron Sorkin, whose penmanship gave us masterpieces like The West Wing and The Social Network, writes and directs The Trial of The Chicago 7. The movie is based on the real-life controversial judicial proceedings against seven anti-Vietnam war activists accused of inciting riots in Chicago in 1968 by Richard Nixon government. The Trial of The Chicago 7 has an ensemble cast featuring Frank Langella (Judge Julius Hoffman), Eddie Redmayne (Tom Hayden), Sacha Baron Cohen (Abbie Hoffman), Mark Rylance (William Kunstler), Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Bobby Seale), Jeremy Strong (Jerry Rubin), Joseph Gordon-Levitt (Richard Schultz), Alex Sharp (Rennie Davis), Daniel Flaherty (John Froines), Noah Robbins (Lee Weiner), and Michael Keaton (Ramsey Clark). The Trial of The Chicago 7 Movie Review: Sacha Baron Cohen, Mark Rylance Steal The Show in Aaron Sorkin's Powerful Courtroom Drama.

While The Trial of The Chicago 7 is about a real trial that happened in the '60s, you can draw parallels to what is happening around you right now. If you follow news, you can relate to the proceedings of the film - of the idea of a tyrannical government trying to suppress the voice of reasoning and peace - in a Trump-administered America. Or how closer home, the Indian government is trying to handle the Bhima-Koregaon incident or the Delhi anti-CAA riots.

This is made even more relatable by Sorkin's sharp lines, especially those uttered by a scene-stealing Sacha Baron Cohen's tragic hippie activist Abbie Hoffman. Let's look at the 13 most powerful quotes from the film.

Every Voice Matters!

Noah Robbins and Daniel Flaherty in The Trial of The Chicago 7

How Many Cheers For This?

Sacha Baron Cohen in The Trial of The Chicago 7

This Should be The New Global Wake Up Call!

Sacha Baron Cohen and Jeremy Strong in The Trial of The Chicago 7

You Can Say...

Eddie Redmayne in The Trial of The Chicago 7

... And You Can Also Say...

Sacha Baron Cohen in The Trial of The Chicago 7

No Revolution Can Be Diplomatic

Sacha Baron Cohen in The Trial of The Chicago 7

Using The Dias For Making Your Voice Heard, No Matter What!

Jeremy Strong in The Trial of The Chicago 7

What Some Activists and Journalists in India Facing Sedition Charges Are Feeling Right Now...

Sacha Baron Cohen in The Trial of The Chicago 7

Another Relatable Quote, Isn't It?

Sacha Baron Cohen in The Trial of The Chicago 7

Add Mahatma Gandhi to This List!

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in The Trial of The Chicago 7

Why Gandhi and Bhagat Singh Would Be Called Anti-Nationals Today

Sacha Baron Cohen in The Trial of The Chicago 7

We Also Call It Media Trial

Sacha Baron Cohen in The Trial of The Chicago 7

Why Movements Like #BlackLivesMatter or Minority Rights Protection Still Matter

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in The Trial of The Chicago 7

The Trial of The Chicago 7 has been receiving very positive reviews from both the critics and the viewers. This is the second film directed by Sorkin, after the 2017 film Molly's Game, starring Jessica Chastain. The Trial of The Chicago 7 is streaming on Netflix.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 19, 2020 07:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).