Tiffany Haddish made a big revelation recently as she appeared as a guest on Steve-O's podcast "Wild Ride". The actress-comedian opened up about being in a relationship for the first time since as she confirmed she is dating Oscar and Grammy-winning rapper-songwriter Common Common. Haddish and Common first met on the set of The Kitchen, the 2019 film they both starred in alongside Melissa McCarthy and Elisabeth Moss. During the shoot though, it wasn't during the filming that they fell in love. Tiffany Haddish Reveals She Was Physically Abused by Her Mother in Childhood.

During her interaction with Steve-O, Haddish gushed about her relationship as she said, "This is hands down the best relationship I've been in.” Speaking further about Common, she said, "I feel more confident in me and it’s not him that’s doing it. I’m just way happier and it’s like knowing I got somebody that cares about me, that really has my back. It seems like he does anyways. And I love it. I love him.” Billy Porter Remembers the ‘Fun Night’ When Tiffany Haddish Took Him to a Strip Club.

Check Out Tiffany Haddish Talk About Her Relationship Here:

The couple had been quarantining together and were seen together at a Black Live Matter protest in June. Tiffany revealed that it was during their charity work together at the start of the pandemic that the duo got really close. Haddish who recently hit the news for shaving off her hair also joked about her quarantine look and said, "we're twins now", referring to Common's no-hair look.

