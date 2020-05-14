Tim Roth Birthday Special: Five Best Roles Of The Actor That Should Be Everyone's Favourite

Tim Roth in Pulp Fiction and Reservoir Dogs (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Tim Roth is an actor who doesn't have a type or a template. You can just about put him anywhere and he will blend in the narrative. That's his innate quality. Even though he is still more famous for his cult roles in Quentin Tarantino's Pulp Fiction and Reservoir Dogs, Roth has delivered some amazing performances which make him a favourite of many. Such is his mould he can be a hammy guy in a mainstream movie or a subtle character in an Indie gem or vice versa.

Did you know it all started as a joke for Tim Roth? In an interview with a magazine many years back, Roth revealed, "When I was 16 or 17 a friend and I auditioned for a play in school as a joke, and it wound up backfiring when I got the part. The drama teacher could see that I was a complete mess as a kid and really took me under her wing. I kept doing plays from there, when I was in art school, wherever I could: theaters, churches, pubs. (laughs) I was doing more theater than I was doing art, and they finally sat me down and said “Look, you’re taking the piss. Either get serious about this, or go try and be an actor. We’ll hold your place for you if you decide to come back.” I went to the dole office, and signed on. They said “What are you?” They needed a job description, so I said “Actor.” And I started getting work right away, and never stopped, and never had to go on the dole again."

Guess he was destined for this profession and we can prove that with this list of his five best performances on his birthday.

Pumpkin/Ringo - Pulp Fiction

He is there in the film for just about 15 minutes if we aren't getting it wrong and yet he makes his mark. He is excellent as this ruffian who robs liquor stores but it is his banter and chemistry with Amanda Plumber that gets things rolling in the film.

Mr. Orange - Reservoir Dogs

His character messes it up completely in this Tarantino classic but not his American accent. Roth gets the accent right to the T even though he is a British actor. But we guess it's his screams in the film which stay with you for longer.

Archibald Cunningham - Rob Roy

So yea it's a Liam Neeson movie but what'll it be without the villain Cunningham being utterly obnoxious. His obsession with violence and corrupt attitude towards absolutely everything makes him a perfect evil man. Roth keeps the villainy real without going over the top which could have been a possibility here. No wonder he won the BAFTA Best Supporting Actor Award for his role.

Ted - Four Rooms

The uncanny and slightly unsual Ted in Four Rooms is easily one of Tim Roth's best performances. It's a crazy anthology film which has four stories with Ted as the common link and he does a swell job in all of them. From throwing threats at children he is supposed to babysit to handling a coven of witches, he does it all with a lot of finesse.

Abomination - The Incredible Hulk

Tim Roth as an MCU villain is quite apt as people still remember his evilness in The Incredible Hulk. He took the character many notches higher with his performance so much so that fans are still hoping he will make a comeback in the MCU someday.