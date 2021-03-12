Steven Yeun, Tom Holland, Riz Ahmed, Andra Day, James Corden, Jared Leto, Rachel Brosnahan, Tessa Thompson, Leslie Odom Jr. and many more can be heard reading Dynamite by BTS lyrics in a video which has gone wildly viral. This was done for W Magazine and Twitterati don't know what to make of it. The video has all these stalwarts taking their time to pick these lyrics and are doing an impressive job of it. Grammys 2021: Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, BTS and More to Perform at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards

Most of the users on Twitter are extremely clueless as to what is happening and that's what is making the video trend. Clearly, the song and BTS have become so popular that everyone wants to sing it. It's interesting and also a bit funny to see a few of them try to understand the lyrics.

WHAT IS GOING OOON Steven Yeun, Tom Holland, Riz Ahmed, Andra Day, James Corden, Jared Leto, Rachel Brosnahan, Tessa Thompson, Leslie Odom Jr. And so much more are all reading Dynamite by BTS lyrics on W Magazine pic.twitter.com/C7QHxcp4iy — ᴮᴱikram⁷⟭⟬SLOW🍊 (@zergdouniot7) March 12, 2021

Here are some more reactions

tom holland reading the lyrics to dynamite. never thought i’d see the say this was so unexpected 💀 — ً (@btsroyaIty) March 12, 2021

Nobody saw this coming, bro!

celebrities like Tom Holland, George Clooney, Jared Leto and many more celebs singing dynamite... I never saw this coming. this is bts impact yall — Njtoni⁷#1 (@jtoni_n) March 12, 2021

Goerge Clooney, it is!

I thought it was one thing to get George Clooney to sing 'Dynamite'.... but then you add in Tom Holland, Jared Leto, Steven Yeun, Lakeith Stanfield, Tessa Thompson and more? My mind... gone. 🤯@BTS_twt #BTS pic.twitter.com/f590jBIeAv — Yassin Adam⁷ (@btsbeingbtsyt) March 12, 2021

BTS is a rage now and so are its many albums. Dynamite has topped the charts and the band made history by getting a nod at this year's Grammys.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 12, 2021 10:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).