British actress Jodie Turner-Smith, star of Queen & Slim and the upcoming Star Wars series The Acolyte is set to star in Disney's Tron: Ares. She is the latest addition to the cast of Disney's Tron: Ares, joining Jared Leto, Evan Peters and Past Lives star Greta Lee. Joachim Ronning will direct the third Tron instalment from a script by Jesse Wigutow and Jack Thorne, reports Variety.Jared Leto will play Ares, the manifestation of a programme that becomes sentient and crosses over into the human world, with Lee as a video game programmer and tech company CEO who aims to protect her world-changing technology. Tron Ares: Evan Peters Cast as the Villain in Upcoming Sci-Fi Film, To Star Alongside Jared Leto.

Additional plot details, including specifics of Turner-Smith's role, are being kept under wraps. Production on the film is set for August. As per Variety, Turner-Smith also starred as Anne Boleyn in Sony Pictures Television's three-part mini-series. She was nominated for an NAACP Image Award for her performance. She'll next be seen in Bad Monkey, appearing opposite Vince Vaughn in the Apple TV+ series based on Carl Hiaasen's 2013 novel, and recently wrapped production on Star Wars: The Acolyte for Disney+. Tron Ares With Jared Leto Attached to Star in Works at Disney, Joachim Rønning to Direct the Project - Reports.

Turner-Smith joins the Tron franchise as the long-running sci-fi adventure's legacy continues. The original film, starring Jeff Bridges, debuted in 1982 and flopped at the box office despite its groundbreaking innovations in digital visual effects. Over time, Tron developed a cult following, leading to the 2010 sequel Tron: Legacy, starring Bridges, Garrett Hedlund and Olivia Wilde and helmed by Joseph Kosinski in his directorial debut.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 01, 2023 02:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).