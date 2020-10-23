Uncharted starring Tom Holland is another major project that's inspired by a video game. Your friendly neighbourhood spiderman is gearing up to play the PlayStation icon and also murderer Nathan Drake and his first look from the same looks casual at best. For the ones who are ardent Uncharted fans will be able to relate to his look and when it comes to us, we are simply glad for we'll get to see him in action once again. Tom Holland in Talks to Join Vin Diesel in Fast and Furious 10?

Tom's dressed as Drake from Uncharted 3 with tan trousers and a beige shirt. While Tom resembles Drake from the game, fans are busy pointing out that one mistake in his attire. The character is known for his 'half-tuck' – that is, a shirt that's half tucked-in, half tucked-out. Holland's look, though, similar isn't a replica as such and we wonder if that's the creative liberty stylist took on his part. Avengers Endgame Director Joe Russo Says That Tom Holland Might Win an Oscar for Cherry.

Check Out His first Look

The movie's star cast includes Mark Wahlberg as Victor 'Sully' Sullivan and Antonio Banderas. This is reportedly an origin tale of Tom's character and we can expect its sequels in the coming years. The movie is set to hit the screens on July 21, 2021, that's if the theatres have returned to normalcy.

