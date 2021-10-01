Venom: Let There Be Carnage, directed by Andy Serkis and starring Tom Hardy in the lead, has been having fan screenings across the world and there have been reports about a mind-blowing post-credits scene. Fans have been coming out of screenings and that’s all they have been able to talk about, while of course praising the movie too. Venom: Let There Be Carnage is a direct sequel to 2018's Venom and showcases the battle between Venom and Carnage. Last One Standing From Venom – Let There Be Carnage: Skylar Grey, Eminem Croon an Energetic Track for Tom Hardy’s Film.

*WARNING, POTENTIAL SPOILERS FOR VENOM: LET THERE BE CARNAGE FOLLOW*

Throughout the years the rumours of Venom crossing over with Spider-Man have been increasing, and it looks like fans might finally get a glimpse of that. In a post-credit scene detailed by a Reddit user who claims to have seen an early screening, said that we see Tom Holland’s Spider-Man on a TV screen.

For those who don’t want to go to the link, here is a transcript of the comment.

Basically Eddie is bumming it out in a like foreign island hotel watching a Spanish Novela at night. Venom asks Eddie he would like to see a fraction of a second of what his species has done. The second he does, the room lights up yellow and is transported to another hotel room in a different tropical area, but during the day this time. JJJ is on TV talking about how Peter Parker killed Mysterio, then a still image of Tom Hollands Peter appears and Venom licks the TV saying something "... That guy" then the guy who's renting the hotel room asks "who are you" and it ends there.

It looks like something happens at the end of Venom: Let There Be Carnage that transports Venom over to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Many users have even reported that there is a similar Multiversal like glitch effect that was present in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse too. Venom Let There Be Carnage: Tom Hardy’s Spider-Man Spinoff to Arrive in Maharashtra on October 22; Rest of India Sees Its Release on October 14.

Watch the Trailer of Venom 2:

Our best guess can be that the post-credits take place during the timeline of Spider-Man: No Way Home, where Strange accidentally breaks the multiversal barrier. Hopefully we won’t have to wait too long to see Venom and Spider-Man crossover.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is slated to release in India on October 14, 2022 and stars Tom Hardy, Woody Harrelson and Michelle Williams and is being directed by Andy Serkis.

