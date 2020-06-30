Looks like some people are making the most of the quarantine time. The global pandemic had many countries go under lockdown rules. However, many of them have eased it, allowing people to travel and roam with certain social distancing rules. Victoria Swarovski's these sizzling hot bikini pictures are a proof to this! The Austrian pop singer was spotted chilling on a yacht in Ibiza with her close ones and friends. Kylie Jenner's Hot Beachwear Pictures that Will Make You Sweat.

The heiress of Swarovski crystal empire, was seen having a gala time by the sea. She flaunted her perfectly toned body which tells us the tale of her strict work out routine and fitness regime. The 26-year-old hottie wore a colourful striped bikini with the tie-knot detailing on it. She kept her look simple by pulling her hair back in a sleek bun and drop earrings. The pictures are all over the internet now. Check them out below.

Victoria On Her Ibiza Trip

The Austrian singer and crystal heiress, 26, Crystal heiress Victoria Swarovski flaunts her sizzling physique in a striped bikini as she lounges on a yacht with gal pals in Ibiza pic.twitter.com/IcVmlHYJyE — spacewoman reporter (@SpacewomanR) June 30, 2020

The last time she grabbed headlines was during her extravagant Italy wedding with real estate investor Werner Mürz in 2017. Her crystal embellished gown that was reportedly a home to 5,00,000 crystals of her family, was the talk of the town. This 46kg custom-made gown was designed by herself in collaboration with Dubai-based designer, Michael Cinco. Well, as of now, it is about her lavish vacation and the pictures are simply oh-so-sexy! Stay tuned with us for more updates.

