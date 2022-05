Stars Pete Davidson, Franz Rogowski, Naomi Scott and Sean Harris are set to star in Wizards!, a new film from Australian writer-director David Michod. Michod also penned the script, which is based on a story by Joel Edgerton and Michod. Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner of Plan B will produce alongside Liz Watts, reports 'Deadline'. Bodies Bodies Bodies Trailer Out! Pete Davidson, Amandla Stenberg, Maria Bakalova鈥檚 Horror-Comedy To Arrive In Theatres On August 5 (Watch Video).

The film follows two hapless pothead beach-bar operators (Davidson and Rogowski) who run into trouble when they stumble across stolen loot that they really should have just left alone. This marks the fourth collaboration between A24 and Plan B following such award-winning films as Moonlight, Minari and The Last Black Man in San Francisco.

A24 will handle the global release of the film, which will be shot in Queensland, with the support of AUD $3.6 million from the Morrison Government's Location Incentive program and the Queensland Government via Screen Queensland's Production Attraction Strategy. Pete Davidson Gets Kim Kardashian and Her Kids鈥 Initials Tattooed on His Neck (View Pic).

Davidson continues to stay busy both on film and in the TV realm as he is wrapping up another season on Saturday Night Live. His semi-autobiographical series Bupkis was just given a series order at Peacock. Scott has also stayed busy on both fronts, most recently starring in the Netflix drama Anatomy of a Scandal. She can be seen next in the Amblin sci-fi pic Distant.

