Wonder Woman 84 is the sequel to one of the biggest hits of 2017 which even had a female director helming it, Patty Jenkins. That made the film and its success nothing short of a revolution for the genre of superhero movies with female protagonists. The sequel Wonder Woman 84 was supposed to escalate the earnings further but the wretched COVID-19 has played a spoilsport. In India, the night curfew rules at several places have impacted its box office earnings in the first two days. While it earned only Rs 1.45 crore on day 1, the total collections, including the preview, comes to around Rs 2.28 crore. Wonder Woman 1984 Movie Review: Gal Gadot Lassos Some Much Needed Cheer At The End of a Terrible Year (LatestLY Exclusive)

The first film which released in 2017 had the first-day numbers Rs 2.50 crore while Saturday and Sunday added enough to the tally to have an opening weekend total of almost Rs 10 crore. With apparently just 329 screens, those were some really good numbers. The sequel might pick up today due to Christmas but the night curfew might continue to be detrimental here.

#WonderWoman84 opens on expected line, rakes ₹ 1.40 cr nett on Thursday. Total collection including preview stands ₹ 2.28 cr nett. Today collection shall escalate due to xmas holiday. https://t.co/UKJvIuQRyO — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) December 25, 2020

Wonder Woman 84 might get better numbers in the coming days because people are interested to watch movies at the theatre by adhering to all the precautionary measures.

