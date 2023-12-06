He’s back, and he’s making (more) chocolate, of course!!! The moment Warner Bros. dropped another peek at Timothée Chalamet as Willy Wonka in the new Wonka trailer, the world went simply crazy about the film. The trailer offered a deeper dive into the origins of the legendary chocolate maestro, with Chalamet bringing his delightful comedic flair to the beloved character once again. Apart from Chalamet, other stellar cast including Hugh Grant, Olivia Colman, Sally Hawkins, Keegan-Michael Key, and many more. Helmed by Paul King, the movie was co-written by Simon Farnaby. Executive producers Michael Siegel and Alexandra Derbyshire, along with producers Luke Kelly and David Heyman from Heyman Films, round out the talented team behind this sweet cinematic treat. Willy Wonka came to life in Roald Dahl's beloved 1964 children's novel Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. The tale follows the adventures of young Charlie Bucket, who wins a golden ticket to explore Wonka's legendary chocolate factory. Wonka Trailer: Timothée Chalamet Takes On The Iconic Role Of World's Beloved Chocolate Maker In Paul King's Movie (Watch Video).

BBC: Timothée Chalamet stars in a new prequel from the makers of Paddington 2 that explores Willy Wonka's early years. It's a seriously sweet treat that is 'straining at every sinew' to be the best possible family entertainment. Overall, then, Wonka seems to be straining every sinew to be the best possible family entertainment at cinemas this Christmas. It throws in everything, kitchen sink included. But what it doesn't have is one strong, gripping plot to build momentum and raise the pulse rate. It doesn't convince you that Willy's back story ever needed to be told. Slotting together bits from Mary Poppins, Sweeney Todd, Oliver Twist, and more besides, it's less like a finely crafted chocolate gateau than one of those selection boxes that contains several brand-name chocolate bars, all wrapped in garish plastic packaging. As it drifts back and forth between the launderette and the city square, between the present day and mawkish flashbacks to the past, it doesn't quite get going. And it keeps you waiting for a moment that will make you gasp or laugh out loud, as so much of Paddington 2 did.

The Guardian: In the hands of Brit-cinema’s new kings of comedy, writer Simon Farnaby and writer-director Paul King (who have already worked their magic on Paddington), this pre-Wonka is an absolute Christmas treat; it’s spectacular, imaginative, sweet-natured and funny. Timothée Chalamet is charm itself as the young Wonka who comes to prewar Paris as a young man after a quaintly conceived life on the ocean wave, determined to make his fortune with the chocolate recipes invented by his mum (played by Sally Hawkins). He’s a chocolate disruptor, shaking up the stagnant chocolate business with his new chocolatey ideas; he faces cruelty and imprisonment but wins out with the help of new friends. Wonka Trailer 2: Timothée Chalamet's Willy Reveals His Legendary Colorful Candy Factory and Explains How He Met Oompa-Loompas (Watch Video).

Wonka Trailer, Have You Checked it Yet?

IGN: Wonka is a celebration of music makers and the dreamers of dreams, a big, old-fashioned movie musical that uses Roald Dahl’s world just judiciously enough to avoid any serious hits to the author or Gene Wilder’s legacy. Timothée Chalamet’s portrayal of Willy Wonka is most successful in its earnestness, and Chalamet brings the character to life with a gleeful abandon that makes him easy to root for, along with an energetic supporting cast who end up carrying the banner of Wonka’s weirdness more than Wonka himself. Charming and well-staged musical numbers give the movie enough of an identity of its own to make it worthy of a taste – just remember to burp and fart if you start floating toward the ceiling at any time during your screening.

IndieWire: There are moments in his performance that feel labored and inauthentic (most of them made worse by the groan-worthy patter of a part defined by its eccentricities), but Chalamet owns the uncoolness that comes with playing a kid-friendly version of a historically demented character.

