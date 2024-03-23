Imagine this scenario: you're nestled on your couch, thinking about some iconic Marvel series, and tune in to X-Men '97. Suddenly, you're transported back to the vibrant '90s, enveloped in the familiar visuals and tunes that captivated audiences during the original series. It's akin to stepping into a time machine, but instead of Doc Brown, it's Professor Xavier guiding you through the exhilarating world of mutant mayhem. Amidst the frenzy of superhero blockbusters dominating the big screen, the animated realm of the Marvel universe remains a beacon of excitement; from the mind-bending twists of What If...? to the eagerly awaited Eyes of Wakanda and Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, thrilling adventures are abundant on the horizon. And let's not forget the iconic X-Men '97X-Men '97 Trailer: Marvel Studios' Animated Series To Premiere On Disney+ On March 20 (Watch Video).

Step back into the nostalgia with X-Men '97, resurrecting the beloved series that captured hearts. Its iconic theme song and unforgettable characters promise a journey down memory lane filled with mutant mayhem. The burning question: will the original voice cast reunite to breathe life into our favourite mutants again? Fans eagerly anticipate, ready to relive cherished moments and rediscover classic characters. So, grab your popcorn, find your spot on the couch, and embark on an adventure through Marvel history.

Now, let's talk about the real superheroes behind the scenes: the voice cast. Who's back in action, returning our favourite mutants to life? Hold onto your mutant powers because familiar voices are returning to the mix. While we can't confirm if they've discovered the secret to eternal youth (maybe it's mutant genes?), we do know that the original cast is suiting up for another round of adventures with some new members. X-Men '97 on OTT: Here's How To Watch Marvel Studios' Action-Packed Animated Series Online!.

 Watch The Trailer Here:

Check Out The Voice Artists Of X-Men 97:
Ray Chase As Cyclops 

Ray Chase as Cyclops (Photo Credits: X)

Ray Chase assumes the role of Cyclops in X-Men '97, succeeding the late Norm Spencer.

Jennifer Hale As Jean Grey

Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey (Photo Credits: Yahoo)

Hale replaces Catherine Disher as the voice of Jean Grey in X-Men '97, while Disher takes on the role of Val Cooper.

Alison Sealy-Smith As Storm

Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm (Photo Credits: Yahoo)

Sealy-Smith has portrayed Storm since Season 2 of the original animated series, following Iona Morris.
Cal Dodd As Wolverine

Cal Dodd as Wolverine (Yahoo)

A notable comeback is Cal Dodd, who lent his voice to Wolverine throughout the original series and in video games. Dodd's portrayal remains iconic and widely recognised by fans.
Lenore Zann As Rogue

Lenore Zann as Rogue (Photo Credits: X)

Lenore Zann reprises her role as Rogue's voice. She is known for her portrayal in the original series and her extensive work in live-action and animation, including video games.

George Buza As Beast

George Buza as Beast (Photo Credits: Yahoo)

Matthew Waterson As Magneto

Matthew Waterson as Magneto (Photo Credits: Yahoo)

David Hamblen voiced Magneto in the original series, but Matthew Waterson takes over in X-Men '97; he is known for his work in Fallout 4, What If...?, and numerous other video games and shows.

A J LoCascio As Gambit

A J LoCascio Voices Gambit (Photo Credits: Yahoo)

Taking over from Chris Potter and Tony Daniels, AJ LoCascio now voices Gambit in X-Men '97. LoCascio is renowned for his versatile voice acting, portraying characters like Marty McFly, Han Solo, and Emmet from The Lego Movie in a variety of video games, short films

 Other X-Men ‘97 Supporting Cast & Characters Are:

Gui Agustini as Roberto da Costa/Sunspot

J P Karliak as Morph

Isaac Robinson-Smith as Lucas Bishop/Bishop

Alyson Court as Abcissa

Adrian Hough as Kurt Wagner/Nightcrawler

Ross Marquand as Professor Charles Xavier

Ron Rubin as Robert Edward Kelly

Chris Potter as Nathan Summers/Cable

Gil Birmingham as Daniel Lone Eagle/Forge

Eric Bauza as the Sentinels

Lawrence Bayne as Carl Denti/X-Cutioner

Catherine Disher as Valerie Cooper

X-Men '97 reignites fond memories with reviving the cherished '90s animated series. Get ready to dive back into the '90s nostalgia now streaming on Disney+! With the original voice talents and a nostalgic vibe, follow Cyclops and Jean Grey on their mutant adventures every week, starting from March 20. Get ready to journey back to a time of mutant adventures and nostalgia-filled Saturdays!

