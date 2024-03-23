Lenore Zann reprises her role as Rogue's voice. She is known for her portrayal in the original series and her extensive work in live-action and animation, including video games.
Lenore Zann returns as the voice of Rogue in X-Men '97, continuing her iconic portrayal from the original series.
Matthew Waterson As Magneto
David Hamblen voiced Magneto in the original series, but Matthew Waterson takes over in X-Men '97; he is known for his work in Fallout 4, What If...?, and numerous other video games and shows.
Taking over from Chris Potter and Tony Daniels, AJ LoCascio now voices Gambit in X-Men '97. LoCascio is renowned for his versatile voice acting, portraying characters like Marty McFly, Han Solo, and Emmet from The Lego Movie in a variety of video games, short films
Gui Agustini as Roberto da Costa/Sunspot
J P Karliak as Morph
Isaac Robinson-Smith as Lucas Bishop/Bishop
Alyson Court as Abcissa
Adrian Hough as Kurt Wagner/Nightcrawler
Ross Marquand as Professor Charles Xavier
Ron Rubin as Robert Edward Kelly
Chris Potter as Nathan Summers/Cable
Gil Birmingham as Daniel Lone Eagle/Forge
Eric Bauza as the Sentinels
Lawrence Bayne as Carl Denti/X-Cutioner
Catherine Disher as Valerie Cooper
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 23, 2024 07:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).