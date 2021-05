Filmmaker Zack Snyder says his fans want him to make more DC films, and he hopes the makers' Warner Bros let him do so. Snyder has directed DC films such as Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice, Man Of Steel and Watchmen in the past. "I don't know what could be done as you go forward other than, I think the fan movement is so strong and the fan community is so -- the intention is so pure -- and I really have huge respect for it," he said. Army of the Dead Review: Zack Snyder’s Zombie Heist Film, Starring Dave Bautista and Huma Qureshi, Is a Fun Ride, Say Critics!

Filmmaker's quote came from an interview with Jake's Takes, according to contactmusic.com. He added: "I would hope that cooler heads would prevail with them and that they would see that there's this massive fandom that wants more of them, but who knows what they'll do." Zack Snyder Joins Hands With Huma Qureshi To Help Delhi Fight COVID-19 Pandemic With a Pledge ‘A Breath of Life’.

The filmmaker was making "Justice League" in 2017, when he took a break to mourn the death of his daughter Autumn. Joss Whedon replaced him and changed the film, a move that has been criticised by fans. A big campaign subsequently broke out in Snyder's support.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 16, 2021 10:02 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).