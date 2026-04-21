Popular digital creator Apoorva Mukhija, widely known as "The Rebel Kid," has sparked intense dating rumours following the emergence of viral photographs featuring her and podcaster Amin Jaz. The images, which surfaced on social media platforms like X and Reddit this week, show the duo together during a dinner outing and at recent public events. While neither party has officially confirmed a romantic relationship, the sightings have led to widespread speculation among fans and followers regarding Mukhija's personal life. Samay Raina Confirms Collaboration With Ranveer Allahbadia After ‘Still Alive’ Dig, Drops ‘India’s Got Latent’ Season 2 Update.

Aporva Mukhija and Amin Jaz Secretly Dating?

The rumours gained significant momentum after a series of candid photos began circulating online, reportedly shared initially by friends of the duo. These images depict Mukhija and Amin Jaz appearing comfortable in each other's company during social gatherings.

Beyond the leaked photographs, social media users pointed to their increasing public interactions. Reports from attendees at recent music events, including Lollapalooza earlier this year, claimed to have seen the two together, further fueling the narrative that the creator has moved on from previous high-profile relationships.

Check Out Apoorva Mukhija’s Viral Pictures With Amin Jaz

Who is Amin Jaz?

Amin Jaz is a well-known figure in the digital space, primarily recognised as a DJ and the host of the popular "Untriggered" podcast. He has built a substantial following by interviewing prominent influencers and internet personalities.

Amin Jaz's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AminJaz (@am1njaz)

Interestingly, Mukhija had previously appeared as a guest on Jaz's podcast in early 2025. During that episode, she addressed the scrutiny she faces regarding her lifestyle and travel, though there was no indication of a romantic link at the time. Jaz, who is currently in his late 20s, has maintained a professional stance online, focusing on his music career and content production.

Apoorva Mukhija Ignites Controversy After Cutting Her Kalava for Coachella 2026 Look

The timing of the dating rumours coincides with a period of heavy online scrutiny for Mukhija. She recently faced backlash after posting a video showing her cutting a Kalava (a sacred Hindu thread) to maintain her "aesthetic" for the Coachella 2026 music festival.

Apoorva Mukhijas Controversial GRWM Video for Coachella 2026

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Indian Central (@indian.central)

Some netizens have attempted to link her personal choices to her rumoured relationship with Jaz, leading to polarised discussions across Instagram and Reddit. This follows a tumultuous year for the creator, who was previously involved in a public dispute with her former partner, Utsav Dahiya, following the release of his viral track "Cute Little Red Flags." ‘Truth Always Comes Out Babe’: Apoorva Mukhija Aka The Rebel Kid Finally REACTS to Her Ex-Boyfriend Utsav Dahiya’s Cheating Allegations.

As of April 21, 2026, both Apoorva Mukhija and Amin Jaz have remained silent regarding the speculation. Mukhija continues to post content focused on her travel and lifestyle brand, while Jaz has not addressed the viral images on his official channels. For now, the relationship remains unverified, categorised by fans as a rumoured pairing within the Indian influencer community.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 21, 2026 10:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).