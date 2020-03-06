Is Salman Khan’s Next Project Inspired From Harrison Ford Starrer Indiana Jones Franchise?

Salman Khan (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Bollywood superstar, Salman Khan is one of the most loved stars in the showbiz. His box office reach is like none in the business and just his name is enough to keep the cash register ringing at the ticket window. While his last two films churned decent as compared to his other blockbusters, but that has not decreased the humongous fan following the Khan has. Currently, Salman is working in two movies namely Radhe: Your Most Wanted and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. And now, amidst these two projects, reports are that the Bhaijaan of Bollywood is all set to produce as well as act in a trilogy inspired by the Indiana Jones series. Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai: Teaser of Salman Khan’s Film to Release with Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi?

As per a report in Filmfare, Sallu will be producing and starring in an adventurous three-part series inspired from Hollywood superhit, Indiana Jones that was created by Steven Spielberg and stars Harrison Ford. As per the source, Harrison's character will just be used as a reference point as the plot of this Indian version of Indiana Jones will be a fresh one. This one is said to be produced by Salman Khan Films. Sooryavanshi Gets a New Release Date! Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn’s Film to Now Hit the Big Screens on March 24, 2020.

Well, if the above-mentioned news is true then it will be really interesting to see the Sultan in a never seen before role. Also, for the unversed, the part two of the Hollywood flick, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom has a Bollywood connection as the character of Mola Ram in it was played by none other than, Amresh Puri. Now, we await an official update from Salman on the same. Stay tuned!