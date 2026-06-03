Popular American streaming personality Darren Jason Watkins Jr, widely known as IShowSpeed, has triggered an internet frenzy following the independent release of his self-acclaimed football anthem, "World Cup (Champions)". Dropped ahead of the upcoming tournament kicking off in North America, the high-energy music video rapidly racked up millions of views within its first 48 hours. The overwhelming response has fueled online campaigns by passionate fans demanding that football's governing body adopt it as an official track. Shakira, Burna Boy Release 2026 FIFA World Cup Anthem 'Dai Dai'.

IShowSpeed's World Cup 2026 Anthem ‘Champions’ Out!

The 21-year-old content creator, who boasts a massive following of over 54 million subscribers on YouTube, is well-recognised for his deep obsession with football culture. Directed by Zach Madden, his new single "Champions" marks his latest attempt to unite the global football community. The high-octane music video prominently integrates crowd chants and incorporates a rollout of flags celebrating the various competing nations.

Watch the Music Video of IShowSpeeds ‘Champions’:

Following the track's immediate viral success, IShowSpeed took to social media to tag the official FIFA accounts, asking, "Can we make this official?". In a surprising turn that amplified online speculation, the verified FIFA World Cup account responded directly to the streamer, stating, "We will be in touch".

How Football Fans Reacted To Speeds World Cup 2026 Song

The response from the football community was instantaneous, with millions of viewers taking to platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and TikTok to praise the organic energy of the track. Many fans have unofficially dubbed the release the "true" anthem of the 2026 tournament, asserting that its chaotic, fan-driven style captures the authentic spirit of the sport better than polished corporate productions.

Football Fans Go Wild on Social Media As They React to IShowSpeeds ‘Champions’

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

Social media commentators have widely applauded the track, with several online petitions emerging to have it integrated into the stadium lineups. Supporters specifically highlighted the video's inclusion of diverse cultural representations, such as traditional dancers and an extensive spotlight on Ghana—a nation where the content creator holds honorary citizenship.

Official World Cup Songs by FIFA for 2026

Despite the heavy grassroots push for IShowSpeed's indie anthem, FIFA has already rolled out its star-studded, multi-genre official soundtrack album for the tournament, which features prominent global artists: "Dai Dai" – Performed by Colombian pop icon Shakira and Afrobeats superstar Burna Boy, this serves as the primary official song of the tournament and the theme for the FIFA Education Fund.

"Goals" – A collaborative global track performed by Lisa of BLACKPINK, Brazilian pop star Anitta, and Nigerian artist Rema.

"Game Time" – An intense track by American rapper Future and South African singer Tyla, scheduled to be performed at the opening ceremony in Los Angeles.

"Lighter" – A cross-cultural country and Mexican regional fusion by Jelly Roll and Carín León.

"Echo" – An upbeat collaborative track by reggaeton veteran Daddy Yankee and Jamaican artist Shenseea.

"Por Ella" – Performed by pop singer Belinda alongside the iconic Mexican cumbia band Los Ángeles Azules. "Illuminate" – A vocal-heavy dynamic pairing featuring Canadian singer Jessie Reyez and Palestinian-Chilean artist Elyanna. Why FIFA Is Changing Stadium Names for Football World Cup 2026?.

Whether FIFA intends to officially incorporate IShowSpeed's viral track into the marketing mix remains to be seen, but "Champions" has firmly secured its spot as the tournament's most popular independent anthem

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (YouTube channel of IShowSpeed). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 03, 2026 03:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).