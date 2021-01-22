Singers Jason Derulo and Adam Levine have joined forces for the first time. Their new collaboration is called Lifestyle. Derulo took to Twitter on Thursday to share a brief video that has him dancing to the song. He is surrounded by coins and bling stuff. Rapper Cardi B to Pen a Song on Her Driving Licence Woes

"One of my fav songs I've done & it features @adamlevine. Had 2 go crazy for this dance ONLY video," Derulo tweeted. His fans poured in compliments in the comments section. Paris Hilton Can’t Stop Praising ‘Promising Young Woman’; Singer’s 2006 Song ‘Stars Are Blind’ Features in the Film (Watch Video)

Check Out Jason Derulo's Tweet Below:

I’m excited to announce “Lifestyle” ft Adam Levine is available for Presave now. Welcome to the New era. pic.twitter.com/vIz9JSilTh — Jason Derulo (@jasonderulo) January 17, 2021

One wrote: "lit as usual.". Another wrote: "damn dance." One even commented on his style and wrote: "That bandana round the leg. Love that style Jason x." In the past, Derulo has collaborated with artistes like Pitbull, Florida Georgia Line, Little Mix and Flo Rida.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 22, 2021 02:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).