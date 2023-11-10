Jigarthanda Double X is a Tamil period action comedy film, a spiritual successor to Jigarthanda. Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, it stars Raghava Lawrence and S J Suryah. The film, set in 1975, pays tribute to Clint Eastwood and features music by Santhosh Narayanan. Released on November 10, 2023, during Diwali week, it has received mixed reviews. Here's a look at what critics have to say about this film. Jigarthanda DoubleX Full Movie in HD Leaked on Torrent Sites & Telegram Channels for Free Download and Watch Online; Raghava Lawrence and SJ Suryah's Film Is The Latest Victim Of Piracy?

Times now - Karthik Subbaraj returns to the director's chair with Jigarthanda DoubleX, a sequel that continues the gangster-meets-movie narrative he initiated in 2014. The first instalment, Jigarthanda, redefined the Tamil gangster genre, and now, Subbaraj takes us back in time to the 70s, when a new mobster, Pandiyan ( essayed by Raghava Lawrence), steals the spotlight on the silver screen and rival none other than Clint Eastwood.

Indian Express - Karthik Subbaraj is a rare breed of Tamil filmmaker. Many love cinema, but Karthi belongs to the few who can also express their love for cinema poetically and lyrically using the same art form with complete justice to the craft — well, most of the time. It is one thing to love the craft and another to be good enough to pay homage to it in the same language. Karthik Subbaraj achieves it in Jigarthanda DoubleX, a prequel to his sophomore blockbuster that brought about a huge shift in the way gangster films were shot in Tamil.

ETimes - Karthik Subbaraj yet again tries to explore the influential power of cinema, but despite strong intentions and adrenaline-pumping moments, the narrative loses its cohesion after the intermission. Touching on various themes like tribal life and people, political power struggles, and the world of gangsters, the film's ambition is commendable, yet it struggles to fully immerse the audience in its created world.

