Kangana Ranaut and Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi Honour Healthcare Heroes at ‘Bharat Bhhagya Vidhaata’ Screening in Bhubaneswar (Watch Video)

Ahead of its theatrical release on June 12, Bharat Bhhagya Vidhaata team is travelling across the country to honour the real heroes who quietly hold India together in moments of crisis. As part of a nationwide initiative, the makers have begun hosting special screenings across cities, inviting often-overlooked frontline workers — nurses, ward boys, hospital watchmen, cleaners, security staff, and support personnel — whose tireless service rarely make headlines, yet whose contribution keeps the nation functioning.

The campaign arrives in Bhubaneswar for a special screening dedicated to healthcare professionals, attended by Kangana Ranaut and Odisha Chief Minister Honourable Mohan Charan Majhi. In a heartfelt and symbolic gesture, select healthcare workers at the event were felicitated with Bharat Bhhagya Vidhaata badges, personally presented by Kangana Ranaut and the Chief Minister, recognising them as the true “Bharat Bhhagya Vidhaata” — the architects of the nation’s destiny.

Kangana said, "Bharat Bhhagya Vidhaata captures the essence of the Indian spirit - celebrating the selflessness, patriotism, and diligence of our people. The film's core theme is deeply inspired by our Honourable Prime Minister, who aptly coined the phrase 'Bharat Bhhagya Vidhaata' to describe these everyday citizens.

While we look forward to discussing the film with you after the screening, I must first express my deepest gratitude to the Honourable Chief Minister for gracing us with his presence despite his incredibly demanding schedule. To make this occasion truly memorable, our team has identified several 'silent heroes' from the local community. I humbly request the Honourable Chief Minister to kindly felicitate these individuals and honour their invaluable service before the screening begins."

Kangana Ranaut, Odisha CM Honour Healthcare Heroes at Bhubaneswar Event

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On this occasion, Odisha’s Honourable Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi shared, "Hearing the words 'Bharat Bhagya Vidhata' naturally evokes an eternal and profound sense of nationalism in every Indian. It is a matter of immense pride for Odisha to welcome the entire creative team behind this project. Kangana Ranaut’s powerful performance anchors this narrative, proving that she is the true hero of this film.

Through deeply moving and emotional sequences, the film beautifully captures how a dedicated nurse and her colleagues selflessly executed their duties in the wake of a catastrophic crisis. Hosting this event today holds profound significance; as we celebrate World Environment Day, we are simultaneously honouring the real-life heroes who protect our society. Our Honourable Prime Minister, Mr Narendra Modi, has consistently championed such unsung individuals through his Mann Ki Baat address. Bharat Bhagya Vidhata serves as an excellent platform to recognize and felicitate these remarkable talents, inspiring them to continue serving the public with unwavering commitment."

Following Bhubaneswar, the film’s tribute tour will continue to Raipur before heading to Jodhpur, Delhi, and Jaipur, carrying forward its message of gratitude, recognition, and remembrance.

Set largely within the confines of a hospital, Bharat Bhhagya Vidhaata presents a stirring contrast between chaos unfolding outside and courage holding firm within. As fear grips the city, it is the hospital staff — nurses, ward boys, cleaners, security personnel, lift operators, and administrators — who refuse to abandon their posts. Inspired by real-life incidents, the film reinforces a powerful truth: without these invisible pillars, the system would collapse in a single day.

Kangana Ranaut essays the role of a staff nurse — an ordinary woman whose commitment often goes unnoticed. At home, she is overlooked; at work, frequently underestimated. But when terror strikes, it is her courage, resilience, and moral clarity that become a lifeline for hundreds.

Alongside Kangana Ranaut, Bharat Bhhagya Vidhaata features an ensemble cast including Girija Oak, Smita Tambe, Amrutha Namdev, Esha Dey, Priya Berde, Asha Shelar, Suhita Thatte, Rasika Agashe, Aditya Mishra, and Zahid Khan. Presented by Dr. Jayantilal Gada (PEN Studios), the film is produced by PEN Studios, Manikarnika Films, and Paramhans Creations, in association with Eunoia Films LLP and Floating Rocks Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., and will be distributed by Pen Marudhar on June 12, 2026.

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