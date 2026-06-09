Kangana Ranaut Thanks Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai for Supporting 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata’s Mission to Celebrate Real Heroes

Kangana Ranaut-starrer Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is set to release on June 12. Ahead of its theatrical release, Kangana, along with the team of the film, is travelling across the country to honour the real heroes who quietly hold India together in moments of crisis.

After making their presence felt in Bhubaneswar, the campaign arrived in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, on June 8, for a special evening dedicated to public sector and healthcare professionals. The evening saw Kangana Ranaut and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Hon’ble Vishnu Deo Sai honour the real-life heroes from the state with a badge of honour for their relentless work for the people and the country. The evening was about recognising them as the true “Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata” — the architects of the nation’s destiny.

Talking at the screening, Kangana said, “I express my heartfelt gratitude to the Hon'ble CM Shri Vishnu Deo Sai for taking the time out for us from his busy schedule. This is not just a screening of Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, it is a significant milestone in an emotionally stirring and inspiring journey. The film reminds us that the true hero is never the one standing on a stage or in front of a camera, but the one who steps forward to protect others in the hour of crisis. I would like to offer a special salute today to the medical staff, anganwadi workers, auxiliary nurses and midwives, my colleagues from the media, and all the dedicated workers from various fields of society present here. For me, each and every one of you is also a Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata because building a nation does not happen through great titles, but through duties carried out with honesty and integrity.”

Speaking at the special occasion, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Vishnu Deo Sai, said, “Kangana Ranaut’s film Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is being specially screened in Chhattisgarh. I welcome her to the land of Maa Kausalya. It is an honour that director Manoj Tapadia is the son of Chhattisgarh. We all know what happened in Mumbai on 26/11. The city was under terrorist attack. A lot of people died in that attack, but at the same time, the way our healthcare workers at Cama Hospital worked, they saved a lot of lives. But their story didn’t get enough recognition. Now, Kangana Ranaut, herself, decided to play the role of the nurse in Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata and bring their stories to the forefront. There are a lot of people who do extraordinary things, but their stories never get told. It is also an honour to see that the film’s title is based on the moniker bestowed by Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

As part of a nationwide initiative, the makers have begun hosting special screenings across cities, inviting often-overlooked frontline workers from different sectors of the society. Be it police, nurses, ward boys, hospital watchmen, cleaners, security staff, or any other support personnel, the campaign aims to recognise their tireless service, which otherwise rarely make headlines.

Kangana and Hon’ble CM Vishnu Deo Sai personally felicitated some of the unseen heroes from Raipur. Jageshwar Kumar Dheevar, Narayan Singh Nayak, Bhuvneshwari Tiwari, Rohini Varma, Urmila Bhagat, Roshni, Vijay Shankar Kashyap, Meena Singh, Mamta Kapoor and Meena Sharma were bestowed with the badges of Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata as a token of appreciation for the work they have all been doing for years.

Following Raipur, the film’s tribute tour will continue to other cities including Jodhpur and Delhi, carrying forward its message of gratitude, recognition, and remembrance. Presented by Dr. Jayantilal Gada (PEN Studios), the film is produced by PEN Studios, Manikarnika Films, and Paramhans Creations, in association with Eunoia Films LLP and Floating Rocks Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., and will be distributed by Pen Marudhar on June 12, 2026.