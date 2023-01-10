Lee Jae Wook as Jang Uk in the Alchemy Of Souls series has captured everybody's imagination. Many might have developed a crush on him now, but for us, we have been smitten by him since he paired up with Lee Daa-hee in Search: WWW. Their chemistry was sweet yet wild and those kisses...HAWT! In the fantasy fiction series, Wook goes from being a soft-hearted fun guy in the first season to a steely one in the next after many experiences. But what we find endearing about this man is his camaraderie with his co-stars off-screen. We compiled a few pictures to show why we think Wook is perhaps the best friend of everybody he works with. Faith, Bulgasal: Immortal Souls, Island - 5 Kdramas To Watch If You Are Missing Alchemy Of Souls Season 2 A Lot.
On screen chemistry, off-screen craziness
The one who always shows up
The one who doesn't like hugs but there are always exceptions to a rule
When you do crazy with only some of them
The one who always bonds with old
We wonder what it would be like to be friends with Lee Jae Wook. What do you think?
