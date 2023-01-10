Lee Jae Wook as Jang Uk in the Alchemy Of Souls series has captured everybody's imagination. Many might have developed a crush on him now, but for us, we have been smitten by him since he paired up with Lee Daa-hee in Search: WWW. Their chemistry was sweet yet wild and those kisses...HAWT! In the fantasy fiction series, Wook goes from being a soft-hearted fun guy in the first season to a steely one in the next after many experiences. But what we find endearing about this man is his camaraderie with his co-stars off-screen. We compiled a few pictures to show why we think Wook is perhaps the best friend of everybody he works with. Faith, Bulgasal: Immortal Souls, Island - 5 Kdramas To Watch If You Are Missing Alchemy Of Souls Season 2 A Lot.

On screen chemistry, off-screen craziness

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 고윤정 (@goyounjung)

The one who always shows up

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ying Ying (@yingyingsub)

The one who doesn't like hugs but there are always exceptions to a rule

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 이재욱 (@jxxvvxxk)

When you do crazy with only some of them

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 이재욱 (@jxxvvxxk)

The one who always bonds with old

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 이재욱 (@jxxvvxxk)

We wonder what it would be like to be friends with Lee Jae Wook. What do you think?

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 10, 2023 06:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).