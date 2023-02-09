Acc. to industry insider, #ParkJihyun will reunite with #YumisCells co-star #AhnBohyun to lead SBS drama #GoldSpoon as a detective. Written by #MyName writer, the story is about a conglomerate son who grows as he works with the policehttps://t.co/r0vbXdUTuh #KoreanUpdates RZ pic.twitter.com/3j31CHjP1B— KoreanUpdates! (@KoreanUpdates) February 9, 2023

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 09, 2023 06:35 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).