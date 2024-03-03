K-pop all-girls superband Blackpink member Jennie and American hip-hop boy band Brockhampton member Matt Champion have teased a new audio collaboration on social media. BLACKPINK’s Jennie on Group’s Future Projects: ‘We Promise To Bring You Music and Performances That Light Up Your World’

On Sunday, the two artists took to their respective Instagram accounts to share a post of an unreleased demo, where Jennie can be heard singing a sweet love song while Champion lends his vocals.

Jennie's Instagram Story

“I’m still discovering my own color.” (Jennie in Rolling Stone, 2023) “I’m on a journey to find my personal music style.” (Jennie on Pingyego, 2024) Jennie’s solo music: SOLO - KPop You&Me - Pop One of the Girls - R&B teased song with Matt Champion - ballad? jennie is an artist pic.twitter.com/3Fhi167WDN — gi ᴼᴬ (@jennieaceitgirl) March 3, 2024

The clips went viral and started doing the rounds on social media, with fans reacting to the unexpected collaboration, reports allkpop.com. A comment read: "Never in my life did I think I would get Jennie × BROCKHAMPTON crumbs..." "I'm so excited for her and this collab," said another. A user wrote: "And when the official release drops, I won't shut up about it!"

