K-pop all-girls superband Blackpink member Jennie and American hip-hop boy band Brockhampton member Matt Champion have teased a new audio collaboration on social media.
On Sunday, the two artists took to their respective Instagram accounts to share a post of an unreleased demo, where Jennie can be heard singing a sweet love song while Champion lends his vocals.
“I’m still discovering my own color.” (Jennie in Rolling Stone, 2023)
“I’m on a journey to find my personal music style.” (Jennie on Pingyego, 2024)
Jennie’s solo music:
SOLO - KPop
You&Me - Pop
One of the Girls - R&B
teased song with Matt Champion - ballad?
The clips went viral and started doing the rounds on social media, with fans reacting to the unexpected collaboration, reports allkpop.com. A comment read: "Never in my life did I think I would get Jennie × BROCKHAMPTON crumbs..." "I'm so excited for her and this collab," said another. A user wrote: "And when the official release drops, I won't shut up about it!"
