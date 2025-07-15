The world has felt just a little brighter ever since all members of BTS officially completed their mandatory military service on June 21. ARMYs around the globe are celebrating, especially since the K-pop supergroup has promised exciting things for 2026, including new music and a world tour. What more could we ask for? Each member has also been making headlines with frequent Weverse live sessions, reconnecting with fans who have patiently waited over the past 18 months. Amid all this, our Golden Maknae – Jeon Jungkook – made a comeback on Instagram with a personal account. Yes, you heard that right — JK finally has a separate account for himself, apart from the one for his Doberman doggo, Bam. BTS Is Back! K-Pop Supergroup Reunites for First OT7 Live in 3 Years, Teases New Album Release in Spring 2026 and World Tour (Watch Videos).

Jungkook Is Back on Instagram!

BTS's maknae, Jungkook, has opened a new account on Instagram on July 14, leaving fans super delighted. For the unversed, the K-Pop idol had deleted his personal account on Insta before he enlisted in the military in December 2023. The account had over 52 million followers. At that time, Jungkook had confirmed that his account was not hacked and he indeed deleted it. Following this, the "Standing Next to You" singer created an account for his dog Bam in 2024.

Meet Bam – BTS Jungkook’s Loyal Four-Legged Companion

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bam's dad (@bowwow_bam)

What Does JungKook’s IG Username Mean?

After creating his Instagram account, Jungkook went live on the platform using his new ID and was joined by Taehyung, aka V, and RM. During the session, JK also explained the meaning behind his username – @mnijungkook. Well, if you're thinking there's a lot to decode in it, that’s not the case. It's actually pretty simple. He said, "The full form of my Instagram username is - My Name Is Jungkook."

Screenshot of Jungkook's New Instagram Account

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

As per Instagram, the ID was created back in January. However, it wasn’t until July 15 that the other BTS members, RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, and V, began following it. Looks like even they were not aware about JK's surprise just like the fans. The account already has over 2 million followers with 0 posts. BTS’ Agency HYBE Confirms Plans To Establish Subsidiary in India, Launch Aimed for This Month in 2025.

Jungkook’s IG Username Explained by the Man Himself

jungkook saying that his instagram username means ‘my name is jungkook’ pic.twitter.com/IlERNwfxum — jungkook admirer₇ (@dreamjeons) July 15, 2025

Currently, V is the most followed BTS member on Instagram with almost 70 million followers. But with Jungkook back on the platform, do you think he can catch up in the coming weeks?

