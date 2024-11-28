Even though BTS members are currently serving in the military, apart from Kim Seokjin (Jin) and Jung Hoseok (J-Hope), the remaining five are expected to return in 2025. Despite their military service, controversies seem to follow them relentlessly. From the uproar over BTS V aka Kim Taehyung and Min Hee Jin controversy to Jungkook’s candid support for NewJeans, the headlines never seem to stop. One thing remains constant, however: BTS' fandom, ARMY. They stand unwaveringly by the group, offering protection, support, and, when needed, fiercely defending them against any detractors. Now, yet another controversy has come to light. BTS Jungkook Drops Countdown to His Military Discharge, Golden Maknae Shares Adorable Pics of His Pet Dog Bam.

BTS ARMY Questions HYBE’s Motives After Playlist Featuring Jungkook Vanishes From Bugs Platform

ARMY have taken to social media to express their frustration over what they perceive as the mistreatment of Jungkook by his agency, HYBE. The controversy erupted right after the removal of a playlist featuring Jungkook's music from the Korean streaming platform Bugs. According to reports, K-pop fans had voted for the playlist’s creation, but they were shocked when it was taken down from YouTube after its release. This sparked outrage, with fans creating hashtags such as #HYBESTOPSABOTAGINGJUNGKOOK and #HYBESTOPHARMINGJUNGKOOK. These two hashtags quickly gained likes and support from BTS fans all over the world. Despite the huge success of Jungkook's I AM STILL' documentary and GOLDEN album's success, ARMY feels HYBE has consistently downplayed his solo achievements.

HYBE Under Fire As BTS ARMY Demands Answers for Jungkook’s Playlist Removal

Hybe ‘ @BIGHIT_MUSIC ‘ had blocked a Jungkook playlist from YouTube which was created by a Korean music streaming platform called Bugs after fan voting when will this company stop sabotaging Jungkook? I’m so tired HYBE STOP HARMING JUNGKOOK HYBE STOP SABOTAGING JUNGKOOK pic.twitter.com/cxwrO2ddEx — 정국 ⋆ (@stargguck) November 27, 2024

Later, Bugs issued a statement and explained why they removed the playlist. It was because HYBE instructed the music platform to do so. The platform clarified, "The video in question was temporarily blocked by the agency, preventing it from being displayed. After discussions with the agency, the video has now been processed for normal viewing and is accessible without any issues." BTS Jungkook and NCT Mark’s Look-Alike Competition on THIS Date; ARMY Knows Who Will Win the Golden Maknae’s Doppelgänger Title.

Well, this is not the first time HYBE has been accused of sidelining Jungkook’s solo appearances. The last controversy involved the cancellation of the Golden Maknae’s 2024 NFL Super Bowl Halftime performance with Usher, allegedly due to his military enlistment.

