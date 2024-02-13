Doctor Slump on Netflix is turning out to be pure gold. This couldn't have arrived at a better time. It is a romantic Kdrama which we have been missing for a while but it has healing powers. Love or rather companionship is supposed to heal you and make you feel better. Doctor Slump makes it so evident. It is one of the most kindest shows on OTT presently. But why healing? From Park Hyung-sik as Jo Myung Soo to Yook Sungjae as Yoo Deok-hwa: 5 Kdrama Character Spin-offs We Want But Will Never Have.

These days Korean drama makers have decided to weave reality within classic romantic tropes to keep it more authentic. While we respect the gesture, it hasn't been going too well except for a few. Doctor Slump checks out all the possible cliches of the genre and yet manages to keep it real and effective. So much so that it has healed us through some of its most enlightening scenes. Let's talk about five of them. Lee Min-ho, Park Shin-Hye, Song Joong-ki - 5 Times Kdrama Actors Went Viral For Speaking In Foreign Languages.

Accepting and moving on!

they be exposing my personality trait and comforting me at the same time#DoctorSlump #DoctorSlumpEp4 pic.twitter.com/RdH9NhWDHn — a f a a f (@wallfIowerxx) February 4, 2024

The meltdown we all need

gosh, #DoctorSlump really is for all of us who were the overachieving, academically gifted, topper kids who grew up to find that none of the formulas & lessons we learnt in school can crack the code of real life/adulthood. 🥹❤️‍🩹 im really liking this 🧩pic.twitter.com/1OnbpfIDFx — aalia⁷🇵🇸| pro seokjin misser (@ambiverthijabi1) February 4, 2024

A better tomorrow needs a better today

“you need to be okay today to help yourself make it through tomorrow.” — doctor slump 닥터슬럼프 (2024) ep 5. pic.twitter.com/eGkMnQb1Gf — ś (@ggoneyed) February 10, 2024

When you meet the best at your worst!

Them going to the psychiatrists clinic together, taking meds together, healing in each other's presence & motivating each other to do better. Such a healthy relationship jeongwoo & haneul share. 🤌🏼#DoctorSlump #DoctorSlumpEp6 pic.twitter.com/s5GffKVrSS — ✧ (@raanjhanaax) February 11, 2024

You are in love but rationally

We won't say any further because we don't want to jinx it. But here's hoping the makers don't lose the plot and our healing continues.

