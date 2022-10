Fansite Gets Body-Slammed And Kicked Out Of NCT 127 Concerthttps://t.co/9TFSJ4f7yP— Koreaboo (@Koreaboo) October 14, 2022

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 14, 2022 03:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).