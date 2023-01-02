2023 is revving up to be Jisoo's year it seems. With the singer's solo debut and opening of her personal YouTube channel, it's like a calm before the storm, but in a good way. Dancing, singing, song-writing, the girl is definitely multi-talented. But there's more to being a k-pop idol these days than just releasing albums and mvs. A lot of attention is also given to what kind of fashion style each Korean artist has. BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Opens Personal YouTube Channel To Celebrate Her Birthday, All Proceeds To Be Donated to Charities.

And Jisoo doesn't disappoint. She's also been promoted to global ambassador for Dior's fashion products and there's good reason why. Her sense of style has always been classy and feminine with a hint of sassy and she manages to nail every outfit. Whether it's a simple dress, casual fit or an all out glam look. So here are 5 of her best looks that we loved seeing on her. Happy Birthday to Jisoo!

Pretty in Purple

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JISOO🤍 (@sooyaaa__)

Business Casual

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JISOO🤍 (@sooyaaa__)

Could She BE Any Cuter?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JISOO🤍 (@sooyaaa__)

Classy in Cartier

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JISOO🤍 (@sooyaaa__)

Curly Hair Don't Care

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JISOO🤍 (@sooyaaa__)

That concludes our list of her very fashionable choices that left us in awe. Congratulations to Jisoo on her upcoming solo debut! We can't wait to hear her album and we wish her good luck.

