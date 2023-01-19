Extraordinary Attorney Woo gave us a lot of reasons to cherish. Park Eun Bin's amazing acting as an autistic attorney, her chemistry with Kang Tae Oh, and her inspiring camaraderie with her boss played by Kang Ki Young. In fact, the latter got so popular with this series that there are reports of him being a male lead in one. The actor too has shared how overwhelmed he felt with all the positive reactions from across the world. But one of his recent Instagram posts has left the same fans deeply impacted and also a bit disappointed with the actor. In the movie The Point Men, Ki Young appears as a brown-faced Arab and netizens are not taking it lightly. Year-Ender 2022 Recap: Kang Ki-young, Jinyoung, Bona - 5 Kdrama Supporting Actors Who Deserve A Huge Round Of Applause.

As per reports, Kang Ki Young plays Qasim, a local interpreter in Afghanistan. The movie is based on the 2007 Korean Hostage situation in Afghanistan. Netizens are asking why can't an Arab be cast in his place. Kang Ki Young Joins Cast for Season 2 of The Uncanny Counter!.

Here're some reactions:

Kang ki young doing brown face for the sake of portraying a very stereotypical arabian character in the point men movie. It’s already bad enough how arabs are represented in American films and now I guess it’s Korea’s turn. ffs!! pic.twitter.com/FgD3pywzR1 — ⊹ ｡⁺ ♡ dua ⊹ ｡⁺ ♡ (@deeisdepressed) January 19, 2023

Kang Ki Young Instagram post

It's really strange to see Asians who often complain about racism and discrimination indulging in the same practices. Or is it just a tan that we aren't able to figure out?

