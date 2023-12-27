Lee Sun-Kyun Dies at 48: All You Need To Know About The Parasite Actor and His Recent Drug Trial

South Korean actor Lee Sun-Kyun famed for Parasite movie was discovered deceased in Waryong Park, Jongno-gu, central Seoul, confirmed by police on Wednesday. Initial reports suggested an unconscious man at the park might be Lee, later confirmed to be the 48-year-old actor. Lee Sun-Kyun Dies at 48, Parasite Star Found Dead in Park Allegedly By Suicide - Reports.

Amid an investigation for suspected drug use, Lee was discovered in his vehicle, having reportedly inhaled smoke from a charcoal briquette. Lee was rushed to a hospital for medical care, the precise cause of his death remains undisclosed. Authorities continue their inquiry to unravel the circumstances surrounding this distressing and untimely loss.

Lee Sun-Kyun Dies at 48

(LEAD) Actor Lee Sun-kyun found dead in apparent suicide https://t.co/Fc2dgaNMmK — Yonhap News Agency (@YonhapNews) December 27, 2023

Lee Sun-Kyun's Recent Drug Trial

In October 2023, Lee Sun-Kyun faced allegations of illegal drug usage, triggering an ongoing investigation. As per Koreaboo's report, the actor underwent interrogation where he denied intentionally consuming hard drugs. He explained using a straw to ingest substances through his nose, believing them to be sleeping pills, not realising their narcotic nature. His statement, as reported, expressed his unawareness of the true nature of the substances he had taken.

According to a report by Allkpop, it was indicated that Lee Sun Gyun faced trial regarding the use of two illicit drug categories: psychoactive and psychotropic drugs. Parasite Movie Review: Bong Joon-ho’s Oscar-Nominated Film Reels You In With Its Black Humour, Surprise Twists and Smart Context.

Lee Sun-Kyun's Filmography

Lee Sun-Kyun, a seasoned veteran in the South Korean entertainment sphere, boasted an extensive career spanning several years. His repertoire included standout performances in various projects. While Parasite marked a pinnacle in his career, he also showcased his talent in notable productions like My Mister, Coffee Prince, My Sweet Seoul, Miss Korea, and A Hard Day.

