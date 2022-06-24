TWICE's Nayeon has announced that she will be releasing a solo debut album. She also released a music video for her song titled "Pop". The music video is vibrant and playful and Nayeon looks fantastic. Post her announcement of her solo album which is available for pre-order, she quickly became the first female soloist of 2022, to have the highest stock of solo debut albums for pre-order. TWICE’s Nayeon Looks Alluring and Adorable in New Music Video for Pop That Marks Her Solo Debut.

View Tweet Here:

