In a touching twist that's bound to bring a few tears, the much-loved K-drama Queen of Tears has reached an extraordinary milestone! Surpassing the beloved Reply 1988, it has now claimed the prestigious title of tvN's second-highest-rated K-drama ever, leaving even the timeless Goblin aka Guardian: The Lonely and Great God trailing behind. Who could have foreseen such a remarkable achievement? Fans are overflowing with delight, showering praise on the enchanting performances of Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won in the series. This 2024 romantic comedy continues to tug at heartstrings, maintaining an unbroken streak of popularity both domestically and around the world. Queen Of Tears: Netflix Set to Release Two Special Episodes of Kim Soo-Hyun and Kim Ji-Won's Hit Series on THIS Date.

On April 14, the romance drama headlined by Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won hit a peak in viewership ratings, marking a significant milestone for the series.Nielsen Korea reported that episode 12 soared to an average nationwide rating of 20.7 per cent, breaking past the 20 per cent mark of Gong Yoo's Goblin.

Queen of Tears Out Shine Goblin’s Ratings

In the realm of Korean dramas, only two have ever crossed the coveted 20 per cent rating threshold: Crash Landing on You and Goblin. Now, with Kim Soo Hyun's drama on the rise, the question lingers: can it surpass the record set by Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin's epic love tale? Their North Korea-South Korean romance captivated audiences, culminating in a breathtaking nationwide average of 21.7 per cent for its finale in 2020. Song Joong Ki in Queen of Tears: My Fair Lady, Little Women and Other K-Drama Cameo Appearances of the Actor Worth Checking!.

Watch Queen Of Tears Trailer

Watch Goblin Trailer

Update On Queen Of Tears

Directed by Jang Young-woo and Kim Hee-won, the series follows the journey of a married couple navigating the trials of divorce and life's challenges. With standout performances by Park Sung-hoon, Kwak Dong-yeon, and Lee Joo-bin, the ensemble cast brings depth to the story. Premiering on tvN on March 9, and streaming on Netflix, the show has captured hearts worldwide. Going beyond its planned 16 episodes, the series offers fans an extended exploration of love, resilience, and redemption with two special episodes airing on May 4 and 5.

