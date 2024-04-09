Queen Of Tears: Netflix Set to Release Two Special Episodes of Kim Soo-Hyun and Kim Ji-Won's Hit Series on THIS Date

The tvN and Netflix's drama Queen of Tears, featuring Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Ji-won, has captivated audiences with its compelling narrative and the palpable chemistry between its leads. Already hailed as a standout in the realm of K-dramas, the series is all set to increase the excitement with a special two-part episode slated for May 4 and May 5 KST (Korean Standard Time), as reported by Allkpop. Fans eagerly anticipate the forthcoming installment, buzzing with speculation about its format and the involvement of the main actors. While details remain under wraps, one thing is certain: viewers can anticipate a satisfying conclusion to this hit series, promising to leave a lasting impact on its audience. The original episode will wrap up on April 28. 2024 Baeksang Arts Awards: Kim Soo-Hyun Earns Nomination For Queen of Tears, Ryu Seung-Ryong's Moving Also Nominated – See Full List Here.

Queen of Tears Plot

Queen of Tears explores the romantic journey of Hong Hae In and Baek Hyun Woo as they navigate the challenges of their relationship amidst societal pressures. Baek Hyun Woo, the legal director of Queens Group, and Hong Hae In, heiress to the chaebol, defy marriage conventions. Over time, their love wanes but a pivotal event forces them to confront their emotions and endeavour to revive their once passionate bond. Song Joong Ki in Queen of Tears: My Fair Lady, Little Women and Other K-Drama Cameo Appearances of the Actor Worth Checking!.

Queen Of Tears Trailer

Queen of Tears has garnered popularity not only for its captivating storyline but also for its star-studded cast. Kim Soo-hyun, renowned for his roles in My Love From the Star and It’s Okay to Not Be Okay portrays the charismatic Baek Hyun Woo. On the other hand, Kim Ji-won is celebrated for her stellar performances in Descendants of the Sun and Fight for My Way plays the role of Hong Hae-In. For those unfamiliar with the series, Queen of Tears has made waves by becoming the third highest-rated show on tvN, surpassing the beloved classic Reply 1988.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 09, 2024 01:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).