Queen Of Tears: Netflix Set to Release Two Special Episodes of Kim Soo-Hyun and Kim Ji-Won's Hit Series on THIS Date

For those unfamiliar with the series, Queen of Tears has made waves by becoming the third highest-rated show on tvN, surpassing the beloved classic Reply 1988. Now, two new episodes will be released for the audience. Stay tuned!

Korean Riya Siddhacharjee| Apr 09, 2024 01:23 PM IST
A+
A-
Queen Of Tears: Netflix Set to Release Two Special Episodes of Kim Soo-Hyun and Kim Ji-Won's Hit Series on THIS Date
Still From Queen Of Tears (Photo Credits: X)

The tvN and Netflix's drama Queen of Tears, featuring Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Ji-won, has captivated audiences with its compelling narrative and the palpable chemistry between its leads. Already hailed as a standout in the realm of K-dramas, the series is all set to increase the excitement with a special two-part episode slated for May 4 and May 5 KST (Korean Standard Time), as reported by Allkpop. Fans eagerly anticipate the forthcoming installment, buzzing with speculation about its format and the involvement of the main actors. While details remain under wraps, one thing is certain: viewers can anticipate a satisfying conclusion to this hit series, promising to leave a lasting impact on its audience. The original episode will wrap up on April 28. 2024 Baeksang Arts Awards: Kim Soo-Hyun Earns Nomination For Queen of Tears, Ryu Seung-Ryong's Moving Also Nominated – See Full List Here.

Queen of Tears Plot 

Queen of Tears explores the romantic journey of Hong Hae In and Baek Hyun Woo as they navigate the challenges of their relationship amidst societal pressures. Baek Hyun Woo, the legal director of Queens Group, and Hong Hae In, heiress to the chaebol, defy marriage conventions. Over time, their love wanes but a pivotal event forces them to confront their emotions and endeavour to revive their once passionate bond. Song Joong Ki in Queen of Tears: My Fair Lady, Little Women and Other K-Drama Cameo Appearances of the Actor Worth Checking!.

Queen Of Tears Trailer

Queen of Tears has garnered popularity not only for its captivating storyline but also for its star-studded cast. Kim Soo-hyun, renowned for his roles in My Love From the Star and It’s Okay to Not Be Okay portrays the charismatic Baek Hyun Woo. On the other hand, Kim Ji-won is celebrated for her stellar performances in Descendants of the Sun and Fight for My Way plays the role of Hong Hae-In. For those unfamiliar with the series, Queen of Tears has made waves by becoming the third highest-rated show on tvN, surpassing the beloved classic Reply 1988.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 09, 2024 01:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Tags:
Kim Ji Won Kim Ji Won's Queen of Tears Kim Soo Hyun In Queen of Tears Kim Soo-hyun Netflix Queen of Tears Queen of Tears Cast Queen of Tears k-drama Queen of Tears on Netflix tvN
You might also like
OTT Releases Of The Week: Ella Purnell and Walton Goggins's Fallout On Amazon Prime, Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra's Amar Singh Chamkila On Netflix & More
TV

OTT Releases Of The Week: Ella Purnell and Walton Goggins's Fallout On Amazon Prime, Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra's Amar Singh Chamkila On Netflix & More
Facebook Parent Meta Let Netflix Read Users’ Private Messages in Exchange for Data, Wanted To Start Own Streaming Platform: Reports
Technology
Still From Queen Of Tears (Photo Credits: X)

The tvN and Netflix's drama Queen of Tears, featuring Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Ji-won, has captivated audiences with its compelling narrative and the palpable chemistry between its leads. Already hailed as a standout in the realm of K-dramas, the series is all set to increase the excitement with a special two-part episode slated for May 4 and May 5 KST (Korean Standard Time), as reported by Allkpop. Fans eagerly anticipate the forthcoming installment, buzzing with speculation about its format and the involvement of the main actors. While details remain under wraps, one thing is certain: viewers can anticipate a satisfying conclusion to this hit series, promising to leave a lasting impact on its audience. The original episode will wrap up on April 28. 2024 Baeksang Arts Awards: Kim Soo-Hyun Earns Nomination For Queen of Tears, Ryu Seung-Ryong's Moving Also Nominated – See Full List Here.

Queen of Tears Plot 

Queen of Tears explores the romantic journey of Hong Hae In and Baek Hyun Woo as they navigate the challenges of their relationship amidst societal pressures. Baek Hyun Woo, the legal director of Queens Group, and Hong Hae In, heiress to the chaebol, defy marriage conventions. Over time, their love wanes but a pivotal event forces them to confront their emotions and endeavour to revive their once passionate bond. Song Joong Ki in Queen of Tears: My Fair Lady, Little Women and Other K-Drama Cameo Appearances of the Actor Worth Checking!.

Queen Of Tears Trailer

Queen of Tears has garnered popularity not only for its captivating storyline but also for its star-studded cast. Kim Soo-hyun, renowned for his roles in My Love From the Star and It’s Okay to Not Be Okay portrays the charismatic Baek Hyun Woo. On the other hand, Kim Ji-won is celebrated for her stellar performances in Descendants of the Sun and Fight for My Way plays the role of Hong Hae-In. For those unfamiliar with the series, Queen of Tears has made waves by becoming the third highest-rated show on tvN, surpassing the beloved classic Reply 1988.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 09, 2024 01:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Tags:
Kim Ji Won Kim Ji Won's Queen of Tears Kim Soo Hyun In Queen of Tears Kim Soo-hyun Netflix Queen of Tears Queen of Tears Cast Queen of Tears k-drama Queen of Tears on Netflix tvN
You might also like
OTT Releases Of The Week: Ella Purnell and Walton Goggins's Fallout On Amazon Prime, Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra's Amar Singh Chamkila On Netflix & More
TV

OTT Releases Of The Week: Ella Purnell and Walton Goggins's Fallout On Amazon Prime, Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra's Amar Singh Chamkila On Netflix & More
Facebook Parent Meta Let Netflix Read Users’ Private Messages in Exchange for Data, Wanted To Start Own Streaming Platform: Reports
Technology

Facebook Parent Meta Let Netflix Read Users’ Private Messages in Exchange for Data, Wanted To Start Own Streaming Platform: Reports
Song Joong Ki in Queen of Tears: My Fair Lady, Little Women and Other K-Drama Cameo Appearances of the Actor Worth Checking!
Korean

Song Joong Ki in Queen of Tears: My Fair Lady, Little Women and Other K-Drama Cameo Appearances of the Actor Worth Checking!
OTT Releases Of The Week: Jeon So-nee's Parasyte - The Grey On Netflix, Katsuhisa Minami's Fable On Disney+ Hostar and Alizeh Agnihotri's Farrey On ZEE5 & More
TV

OTT Releases Of The Week: Jeon So-nee's Parasyte - The Grey On Netflix, Katsuhisa Minami's Fable On Disney+ Hostar and Alizeh Agnihotri's Farrey On ZEE5 & More
Google Trends Google Trends
Al-Nassr
100K+ searches
Gudi Padwa Wishes
50K+ searches
Ruturaj Gaikwad
50K+ searches
Gautam Gambhir
20K+ searches
Happy Ugadi
10K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
Google News Telegram Bot
Close
gamingly
Google News Telegram Bot
Close
gamingly