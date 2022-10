SHINee’s Key And Rapper Lee Young Ji Expose An Unexpected Reality For Variety Show Hostshttps://t.co/VJfjZTRBwh— Koreaboo (@Koreaboo) October 3, 2022

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 04, 2022 01:50 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).