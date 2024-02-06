Streaming giant Netflix on Tuesday confirmed the expansion of the starry Korean cast in the popular Korean series Squid Game Season 2. The second season sees Lee Jung-Jae, Lee Byung-hun, Wi Ha-jun, and Gong Yoo reprise their roles as protagonist and antagonist survivors of the bloody elimination game, reports 'Variety'. The new story "will follow Gi-hun as he abandons his plans to go to the US and starts a chase with a motive", said Netflix in Korea. Earlier photographs from Season 2 showed Lee's Gi-Hyun character with hair dyed beetroot red, reports 'Variety'. The company confirmed that Hwang Dong-hyuk, who became the first Asian to win outstanding directing for a drama series at the Primetime Emmy’s, is also re-set as director, writer, and producer, and that production is through Firstman Studio. Squid Game - The Challenge Announces Season 2 Return At Netflix (Watch Video).

New cast members include Yim Si-wan The Attorney, Emergency Declaration, Kang Ha-neul Dongju: The Portrait of a Poet, Park Gyu-young Attack the Gas Station, Lee Jin-uk, Park Sung-hoon, Yang Dong-geun, Kang Ae-sim Kim Ji-young: Born 1982, Lee David The Terror Live, Choi Seung-hyun, Roh Jae-won, Jo Yuri, and Won Ji. Sometime in 2024, the company reiterated as it revealed a huge slate of new Korean films, series and reality shows. The nine-episode first season of Dong-hyuk's 'Squid Game' launched in 2021. Squid Game The Challenge Review: Critics Hail Michael Van Wijk, Lee Taylor, Theresa Sherron, and Marcus Harrington's Netflix Show, Calls It Gripping.

Watch Squid Game Season 2 First Look:

Introducing the very first look at SQUID GAME SEASON 2. Coming this year. pic.twitter.com/fzRzdtHRDY — Netflix (@netflix) February 1, 2024

The drama about a deadly contest among poor competitors to win KRW45.6 billion became a phenomenon for Netflix and was nominated for 14 Emmys, including best drama series (a first for a non-English-language series), winning six. "The Squid Game universe has just begun," said Netflix co-chief last month on a conference call with financial analysts. The Squid Game universe has already been expanded to include an unscripted competition series, 'Squid Game: The Challenge' and an upcoming video game.

