Thai Star Faye Peraya Malisorn’s Instagram Account Restored! A Look at the ‘Broken of Love’ Star’s Most Glam Pics and Videos (View Posts)

The official Instagram account of Faye Peraya Malisorn, actress and former Miss Grand Thailand, has been restored. The actress had earlier issued a statement on her X account after a sudden suspension of her IG account, which goes by the handle ⁠@faye. She was worried and had posted about how she was trying to fix it. Faye has been successful in getting her account back, after a request to Meta and multiple fan requests on her behalf to the social media platform. The Instagram suspension was part of a crackdown by Meta in Southeast Asia and East Asia, as per local media reports. ‘Broken of Love’ Star Faye Peraya’s Official Instagram Account Suspended in Meta Crackdown on Fake Accounts, Actress Issues Statement (See Post)

Faye is a huge star of Thai Girls’ Love (GL) series and the owner of Fabel Entertainment. She has over 2.4 million followers on her Instagram profile, many of them international fans. A YouTube fanpage also claimed that Faye’s beloved pet dog Sunny Zeza’s Instagram account had also been suspended. We checked, and Faye and her doggo Sunny both have their accounts active on Instagram as of June 8.

Faye Peraya Glam Pics

Let’s take a look at some of P’Faye’s most glamorous pictures on Instagram in recent times.

Faye Peraya at Ferragamo Fall Winter Launch at Milan Fashion Week 2026 - See Pic:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FERRAGAMO (@ferragamo)

Faye Peraya at Riyadh Fashion Week 2025 - See Pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Faye Peraya (@faye)

Faye Peraya Poses for Ferragamo in Black Outfit Again - See Pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Faye Peraya (@faye)

Faye Peraya and Atom Pariya at Vogue Women Now 2026 in Thailand - See Pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Faye Peraya (@faye)

Faye Peraya in Denims on Her Day Out - See Pics and Videos:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Faye Peraya (@faye)

Faye Peraya Dog Sunny Zeza's Instagram Account - See Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @sunny.zeza

Faye Peraya Shoots for Grazia Singapore - Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GRAZIA Singapore (@grazia.sg)

P'Faye for Ferragamo - See Pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Faye Peraya (@faye)

Faye Peraya Statement on Instagram Account Deletion

After her Instagram account disappeared, Faye posted a statement on her official X account in Thai, as translated to English from X, “I don't know what's going on right now, can't log into IG, but I'm working on fixing it. Not sure if it'll work or not 🫣🥺 Thanks to everyone who's worried about me. Right now, the only thing I can do is brace myself, ugh 😢 Can I get a hug pleaseeeee! There, there, Yippee, my heart can only take so much 🤏🏻😫 #FayePeraya 🤏🏻😫 #FayePeraya".” New Thai GL Series ‘Broken of Love’ Episode-Wise Release Date (Watch Episode 1).

Faye Peraya's Statement After Instagram Account Deletion - See Post:

The actress has not yet issued a statement after restoration of her ‘gram. From comments on her fan pages on Instagram, it can be gathered that they are only happy to see Faye's Instagram account being brought back.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 08, 2026 11:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).