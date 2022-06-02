"That That" by PSY (Feat. BTS’ Suga) has reached 200 million views on YouTube and it is the first Korean music video to hit the mark in 2022. The song is the lead single from Psy's new album, Psy 9th, which was released earlier this year on April 29. In the song, the lyrics talk about how the pandemic is over and how its time for things to go back to normal with the hustle and bustle and crowded streets. BTS’ Jin aka Kim Seok-Jin Trends Online After K-Pop Band’s PTD Concert, ARMY Go Crazy on Twitter!

View tweet below:

Suga also said that he did not expect to be dancing in the music video or even featuring in it but Psy wanted to meet him in person and so he slowly ended up getting more involved in it. Psy and Suga both agreed that they developed a friendship after working on "That That" together. Psy's album features songs with collaborations with other Korean artists like Sung Si Kyung, Heize, Jessie, Hwa Sa, Crush and Tablo.

