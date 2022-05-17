The Sound Of Magic definitely filled a void that we have been feeling for a while now in case of Kdramas. The feel-good kinds have become quite rare to find. Hence, Ji Chang-wook, Choi Sung Eun and Hwang In-youp series managed to draw us to it. Magic is hardly used in any kind of content anymore. Everyone has moved to supernatural and fantasy domain. The wonder of magic thus returned with this show. However, there are a few questions we couldn't find an answer to. The Sound Of Magic: From Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge to Dhoom 3, All Movies and shows The Ji Chang-wook, Hwang In Yeop Netflix Series Is Reminding Us Of.

1. If Ryu Min-hyuk is not a real magician, how was he creating illusion?

If you remember, there's a scene of Na Il-Deung (In-Youp) where he tries to understand if the magic was real. He concludes that it was after meeting Min-yuk (Chang-wook). So if it's all trickery, shouldn't the illusion be defined too? Min-hyuk even travelled back in time for Yoon Ah-yi (Choi Sung Eun) to meet her younger self. Shouldn't those instances be explained?

2. What is that wound on his Na Il-Deung's shoulder?

Life doesn't get rosy just because one is a scholar. That's what Il-Deung's character showed us. But often we see him scratching a wound on his right shoulder. Initially, we thought his parents are abusive as they put undue pressure on him to excel. But later we realised it's an outcome of self harm. Now, we assumed it after he gets a panic attack in the class. This point should have been addressed and not left in assumptions. Also, the stuff his mother finds in Il-deung's room, was he practicing magic? or just a hoarding it?

3. How is Ryu Min-yuk living that life?

Ryu Min-yuk lives in an abandoned derelict amusement park but doesn't look starved or unkempt. His appearance is as flashy as his charming personality. How does he afford it? Well, we did see he couldn't produce money out of thin air.

The sound of magic is a good watch. As the story progress it becomes the worth watching show. Ji Chang wook, the star of the drama ❤ He totally nailed the character #TheSoundofMagic | #JiChangWook pic.twitter.com/erhC5eqXE8 — r. (@rainasaying) May 16, 2022

4. Yoon Ah-yi suddenly reconciles with her father - how?

The lack of responsible parental figure in Yoon Ah-yi's life is one of the crucial sub-plots of the show. Her equation with her mother is one-sided while her father is a runaway after his business went bankrupt. He in fact steals from her and yet suddenly all becomes well at the end. Was getting a job the only issue between the two? From Choi Woo-shik's The Boy Next Door to Cha Eun-Woo's My Romantic Some Recipe, 7 Good K-dramas You Can Actually Watch for Free On YouTube!.

5. No missing report against Min-hyuk?

An unknown man has taken shelter in an abandoned amusement park is a reason for suspicion anyway. That is overlooked. The cops say he escaped from an asylum, so why was there no missing report?

The Sound Of Magic is a feel-good show for sure but a few subplots are weakly treated, miring the experience.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 17, 2022 05:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).