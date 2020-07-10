Shehnaaz Gill fans are in for a treat and their favourite stunner is back to wooing their hearts. The Bigg Boss 13 contestant is all set to feature in Tony Kakkar's new music video and going by its newly released first look, we can say, her glamorous avatar will be a show-stealer. Titled Kurta Pajama, the new song will mark Gill's first collaboration with the singer and we are excited to see what's lying in store for us. It has to be better than all her previous outings. Bigg Boss 13’s Shehnaaz Gill Fears That She Will Be Forgotten by Fans Once The New Season Airs, Says ‘The Craze Is Rather Short-Lived’.

Shehnaaz looks stunning in her black off-shoulder gown and we are mesmerised after seeing her charismatic first look. Their pairing is bound to weave some magic and we can't wait for the label to release the song. Unfortunately, her fans (including us) will have to wait for some time before the song drops online and until then, we can keep drooling at her charming picture. Shehnaaz Gill’s Pics From The Shoot of Her Upcoming Music Video With Tony Kakkar Get Leaked Online.

Check Out Kurta Pajama First Look

Earlier the BB contestant had collaborated with Sidharth Shukla for Darshan Rawal's Bhula Dunga, a musical single that was instantly a hit among the couple's fans. It was a melody that instantly struck a chord with the listeners. Here's looking forward to how Kurta Pajama turns out to be.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 10, 2020 06:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).