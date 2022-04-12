There are tons of talented beings in this world who create ripples of growth in their respective industries by thriving off of their years of hard work, relentless drive, and much more. But, do all of them storm ahead of others and achieve their desired success? Well, there definitely are a few who always make sure to focus more on excelling in their chosen niche rather than just running behind success.

Lara Krystin Sebastian is one such success story in the creative and artistic industries, who reached the forefront of these niches by focusing on continuously honing her skills as a dancer, model, and actress and thus achieved her desired excellence in the same.

The passionate traveller, who has been to several places in the world like France, Thailand, Italy, Spain, Russia, St. Barts, Bali, and Canada, from where she hails, today has made her name as a prominent dancer, model, and actress and has astounded the world with her work, consisting of working alongside various prominent names and celebrities in the entertainment industry. Even as a model, she had won the title of Miss Jetset 2018 and was featured in the renowned magazine’s August 2018 issue.

“Dance is in my blood, which I realized while I was still in elementary school and saw a dance troupe perform. This early realization changed many things for me and my career, and here I am today trying my best to reach the top of the industry as a dancer, model, and actress,” says that incredible talent from Canada, currently residing in Los Angeles.

She points out that all of the opportunities that she has had so far to explore, like becoming a choreographer in 2017, working alongside various actors and performers, featuring in commercials and music videos, and so much more, was only possible because of her perseverance and resilience.

Lara Sebastian feels she has come a long way in these industries but still has so much more to learn and so much more to explore around the world, in terms of places, food, and of course, newer opportunities to take her career to the next level.

