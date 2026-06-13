Kangana Ranaut-starrer Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata has been receiving thunderous response all over the country ever since its release on June 12. The film has been appreciated by audiences and critics alike. Several states including Delhi and Rajasthan have declared the film to be tax free. And now, the makers of the film have announced a new Buy 1 Get 1 offer across all theatres in the country. All one needs to do is use code Bharat on BookMyShow. A perfect deal for the family audiences.

Four times National-award winning actor and parliamentarian, Kangana Ranaut has once again proved why she is the queen of Indian cinema.

Besides Kangana Ranaut, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata boasts a powerful ensemble cast featuring Girija Oak, Smita Tambe, Amrutha Namdev, Esha Dey, Priya Berde, Asha Shelar, Suhita Thatte, Rasika Aghase, Aditya Mishra, and Zahid Khan—each portraying characters who reflect the invisible backbone of society.

Buy 1 Get 1 Free Tickets for Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata

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Presented by Dr. Jayantilal Gada (PEN Studios), the film is produced by PEN Studios, Manikarnika Films, and Paramhans Creations, in association with Eunoia Films LLP and Floating Rocks Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., and is distributed by Pen Marudhar.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Manikarnika Films). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

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