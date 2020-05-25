Mannara Chopra Birthday Special: 7 Fashionably Hot Instagram Pics of the ‘Zid’ Babe That Will Make You Hit the Follow Button!

Mannara Chopra marked her Bollywood debut with erotic thriller film Zid in the year 2014 but sadly could not garner much of limelight. However, later she shifted her focus to South cinema and won hearts. For the unaware, she also happens to be the cousin of Bollywood babes Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra. Also, Mannara means 'something that shines' and yes she indeed does! A walk through her Instagram account and it's sizzling hot with some fashionable as well as gorgeous pictures to take inspo from. From striking alluring poses to nailing it in the style department, Mannara's IG profile is LIT and how. Met Gala Recap: When Priyanka Chopra and Her Fashion Tidings Snowballed Into a Fiesty, Fabulous and Fierce Fashion Avalanche Every Time at Met Gala!
And as the actress turns a year older on May 25, 2020, here we bring to you some of the best photos from her Instagram which are sexy, sassy and ofcourse fabulous. So, without further ado, let the stylish tour begin. Parineeti Chopra’s Grey Ensemble Has All the Lazy Weekend Feels!
Let's start with something flashy and what better than the colour RED. Also, her desi couture is magical!!!
Denim-on-denim trend done right with a little peek-a-boo of the mid-riff!
Blush pink saree with a twist!
Cute little skirt paired with a white top is the perfect way to look hot as well in-trend!
Smarty dressed up !!
Did someone say BLING!!!!!

Mannara is slaying it being the golden girl!!
The sparkly princess look!
Wearing Custom made outfit from the very talented @ayushibhasinofficial for my sister's indian wedding #nickyanka
That's it guys, hope you loved the above compilation of the birthday girl. And just in case you are not following her on Instagram, well, hit the follow button ASAP. In a nutshell, we feel that Mannara's Instagram wall is stylish, bang-on and quite attractive. Here's wishing Miss Chopra a happy birthday. Stay tuned!